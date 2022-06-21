Phil Steele Singles Out 9 Huskies for Accolades

Everyone sizing up college football during the offseason has a slightly different take on things, and magazine publisher Phil Steele certainly is no exception to that rule.

With the digital and print release of his prognostications, Steele singles out nine University of Washington players on four units for Pac-12 accolades — and three of them are special-teamers.

Call them the Men of Steele.

No surprise here, sixth-year senior offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland is a first-team selection, the only Husky to rate this attention.

On Steele's second team are three UW defenders in junior edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui, junior defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa and Pittsburgh transfer and senior linebacker Cam Bright.

A third-team selection might be a first for the UW in sophomore long snapper Jaden Green, with Steele highlighting a position not often rewarded with all-conference honors.

Four Huskies showed up on the fourth team in senior offensive guard Henry Bainivalu, sophomore wide receiver Jalen McMillan, junior kick returner Giles Jackson and senior place-kicker Peyton Henry.

Steele, whose football magazine is one of the longest published along with Athlon Sports and Lindy's, was published in hard copy form in Denver this week and will hit store shelves soon.

The publisher posted on social media how he spent an hour recently with new Husky coach Kalen DeBoer and sat down in person with each Pac-12 football leader.

It's clear that Steele came away from Seattle convinced the Huskies will do well in kicking, snapping and returning the football.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven