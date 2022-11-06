Skylar Lin Gallery: Another Look at the Huskies' Big Win Over OSU

If you think it's hard sitting through the wind and the rain at Husky Stadium, try taking high-quality photos as Montlake often tries to drown you or blow you into Lake Washington.

Beat writers sit in a covered press box, albeit with the windows open, but not far from the game-long popcorn and the soda machine.

Husky offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and other coaches occupy a comfortable, enclosed place to work high above the field.

Not Skylar Lin.

This University of Washington architectural student who doubles as a home-game photographer for our Inside the Huskies at SI.com website just shrugs off the elements and comes back memorable images of UW players sharing their emotions and making big plays.

Lin took the field on Friday night for the UW-Oregon State game wearing nothing more than a light pullover, but he obviously works best when he's feeling a little chilled in Montlake.

At least — and the coaches, players, fans and Lin were thank the meteorological gods for this — it didn't rain.

All around the outskirts of the city, the wet stuff came down in buckets, turning the suburbs into the Philippines over the weekend, but Seattle proper and Husky Stadium were spared.

Lin, who gets better with each game, offers all sorts of emotional exchanges and heroic moments to put you in the middle of the Huskies' 24-21 last-second victory over Oregon State. Check out his gallery.

