Listen to a Podcast That Brings UCLA and UW Experts Together

If it's not obvious by now, football has become a very big deal in Los Angeles, permitting it to puff out its chest in a forceful manner.

The NFL's Rams, with a roster interspersed with former University of Washington players, are coming off a Super Bowl victory and pushing for another.

Then there's UCLA and USC,

Joining in the realignment craze this summer, they're now biding their time until these two jump to the Big Ten in 2024 in order to pocket ultimate TV rights money and hang out with a totally different academic crowd.

Meantime, the Trojans and Bruins each are undefeated through four games this season, while attempting to see if either one of them have it in them to win a Pac-12 championship before they leave.

In 24 hours, whether SoCal fans feel compelled to turn out or not to watch it in person, the Rose Bowl will host a primetime college football match-up featuring UCLA and Washington that will be beamed to the rest of the country by ESPN.

This is what they call a big game.

The Huskies are the hot new thing at the college game's FBS level with a 4-0 record and a high-octane offense to get them moving, engineered by Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr., whose sterling play has caught the attention of the rest of the country.

To set the stage for this epic West Coast dual, Will Decker of the Los Angeles Football Network's Bruins Bible and me, Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies from the Sports Illustrated network, break down the big game in a snappy podcast before we both head to the game and watch it unfold first-hand.

It's always interesting to hear what others who less emotionally or professionally invested have to say about the revamped Huskies under Kalen DeBoer. You might learn something new from me, as well.

It's 20 minutes out of your life, totally worthwhile if you're a Rome Odunze, Michael Penix Jr. or general UW fan, unable to sit still until the opening kickoff. Check it out.

