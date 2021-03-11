Polk and Martin Officially Join Husky Football Roster

Portal newcomers still don't have jersey numbers, but they're otherwise all set for spring ball.

Amid all the attention given Puka Nacua's sudden transfer to BYU, a couple of Texans, wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk and edge rusher Jeremiah Martin, quietly joined the University of Washington football roster this week.

They officially became members of Jimmy Lake's second Husky team with less than a month to go before spring practice begins.

They weren't assigned numbers yet.

Polk wore No. 2 at Texas Tech, Martin No. 15 for Texas A&M.

The first digit is readily available to the new pass-catcher. However, Martin will need to choose a new one or coax linebacker Daniel Heimuli out of his jersey.

Of course, Nacua's No. 12 is readily available to anyone who wants it.

So while these transfer portal newcomers are introducing themselves to everyone in the weight room and locker room, it might be a good time to assess where Polk and Martin will fit in with the Huskies.

Bascially, Polk from Lufkin, Texas, appears to arrive in a straight-up trade for Nacua in terms of supplying position firepower.

Ja'Lynn Polk played one season for Texas Tech. UW Athletics

The former Red Raiders player is an inch taller, 20 pounds lighter and a year younger than Nacua.

He has one more start (7) and 12 more career catches (28) in his single season in Lubbock than Nacua in his two at the UW, and 55 fewer yards (264) and one less touchdown (2).

Polk went 60 yards to score on his longest pass play, Nacua 65 yards on his farthest sprint to the end zone.

For now, it looks like a personnel wash.

With all of the pandemic provisions being meted out, Polk, this new wideout from Patrick Mahomes and Mike Leach's former college football home, brings one other advantage -- he actually has five more seasons to play four at the UW if he chooses.

Jeremiah Martin spent three seasons with Texas A&M. UW Athletics

On the other hand, Martin might have it a little tougher trying to fit in and locate minutes now that he's in town.

He joins possibly the UW's most stacked position, one that goes three deep on each side with accredited edge rushers.

Martin has to try to take time away from two or more of the following returnees: Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Ryan Bowman, Sa'vell Smalls, Laiatu Latu and Cooper McDonald.

A one-time, much-desired recruit for the Huskies from San Bernardino, California, the 6-foot-5, 262-pound Martin resembles the departed Joe Tryon in physical dimensions, right down to the last pound.

He might be similarly athletic to Tryon, too, having once averaged 27 points per game as a basketball player in high school.

However, Martin is still looking for his first collegiate start after getting similarly challenged for playing time on the Texas A&M depth chart, his likely reason for changing schools.

He brings just 11 career tackles, 3.5 for loss, to Seattle. Still, he can hold up 32 SEC games played on his resume, with the Aggies going 26-10 during his three seasons in College Station.

Martin might just be getting started as a collegian, even as a three-year special-teams and spot player at Texas A&M. He has three seasons remaining to play two for the Huskies.

