Polk Makes 2 Pronouncements Promoting Husky Football

Ja'Lynn Polk just ran a crossing route and back.

A week after promising the University of Washington football team would return to the postseason, the sophomore wide receiver confirmed on Thursday he would be part of this Husky restoration project.

He posted his second positive pronouncement almost simultaneously to a similar message offered up by fellow receiver Jalen McMillan, with the two assuming roles as team leaders.

Their news comes following a rash of recent program exits that included receivers coach Junior Adam and defensive tackle Taki Taimani joining Oregon, fellow wide receiver Terrell Bynum transferring to USC, edge rusher Laiatu Latu winding up at UCLA and yet another wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli turning to Montana.

It became obvious that Polk, who arrived at the UW from Texas Tech last year, and McMillan felt the need to offer comforting news to teammates and a distressed fan base watching a lot of turnover because of a coaching change.

New coach Kalen DeBoer voiced his social-media appreciation with a follow-up tweet.

Polk, a 6-foot-2, 190-pounder from Lufkin, Texas, barely had a chance to get started with the UW after he started and caught a 13-yard pass on the first play of the opener against Montana, only to get injured and require surgery.

He didn't play again until the 11th game of the season at Colorado, where he caught a 55-yard touchdown pass, and in the Apple Cup finale against Washington State, where he started once more.

The Huskies hope to see what they can get out of having Polk over a full season, especially now that they know he's on board with it.

