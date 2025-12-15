Portal-Bound Huskies Reportedly Up to Four Players Exiting

Dyson McCutcheon always had a lot of pressure put on him simply by wearing his last name across the back of his football jersey.

He's the son of Daylon, a former USC and Cleveland Browns cornerback, the grandson of Lawrence, one of the NFL's greatest running backs from the 1970s.

This past fall, the third-generation McCutcheon entered his fifth season at the University of Washington looking to earn a starting job at nickelback and make his family proud, but he suffered a season-ending injury before he could get going.

Yet he's apparently not done with the game, with multiple websites suggesting he will enter the transfer portal if he can obtain an NCAA medical waiver -- which would make him one of four Huskies potentially entering the portal at some point.

On Sunday, both McCutcheon and UW redshirt freshman offensive lineman Davit Boyajyan reportedly were portal bound, this after sophomore linebacker Deven Bryant and sophomore wide receiver Audric Harris earlier made similar moves.

Washington defensive back Dyson McCutcheon is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @CBSSports.



Missed this season due to injury and is expected to receive a medical redshirt. McCutcheon, the son of former NFL DB Daylon McCutcheon, played in 12 games in 2024. pic.twitter.com/haW37drCtb — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 14, 2025

In each case, playing time appears to be the chief motivator behind each guy looking for another landing spot.

Signed by Jimmy Lake's staff, the 5-foot-11, 182-pound McCutcheon played in 24 games for the Huskies, all in a reserve role, including 12 in 2024.

He entered fall camp trying to wrestle the starting nickelback job from Leroy Bryant and Rahshawn Clark, but suffered an injury that wasn't spelled out.

He finished his UW career with 19 tackles and 3 pass break-ups.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Boyajyan, who primarily was a center in Montlake, was signed by Kalen DeBoer's staff, which spotted him when those coaches were at Fresno State and this lineman was playing across town.

However, Boyajyan didn't get into a game in his two seasons in Montlake and was at risk of getting passed by younger even bigger guys who played this year or will arrive soon in the next class.

Washington OL Davit Boyajyan plans to enter the portal.



Boyajyan signed with the Huskies in 2024 out of Clovis (Calif.) North- redshirt freshman with three years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/kUwKSzhG03 pic.twitter.com/44zbh4JQ1L — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) December 14, 2025

Earlier, the 6-foot, 190-pound Harris left the team once the regular season ended after playing six games this season and eight outings in 2024, starting just once against UCLA last month.

He had a combined 7 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown, with the six-pointer coming on a 61-yard against Purdue.

After starting 10 games this season, Bryant chose to leave the Huskies before the LA Bowl and consider his options. He appeared in 24 career games and piled up 69 tackles.

