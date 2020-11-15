SI.com
A Postcard from Husky Stadium: Wish You Were Here

Dan Raley

Husky Stadium feels neglected.

It's three hours from kickoff and there's almost nobody here.

One person checking my parking pass. 

A few officers overseeing the parking lot. 

Two guys at a west-end gate, stationed there to take my temperature for entry and have me sign a statement  indicating that I'm not infected with COVID-19.

I catch an elevator. It's just me. I hit the press-box button with my elbow.

Reaching media central, a half-dozen people are on the eighth level, in various stages of game preparation.

Writers, maybe a dozen or more on a seating chart, will be spaced more than six feet apart once they show up.

Down on the field, another half-dozen people stand guard on the different corners of the field.

Two carts drive in and out of the tunnels and onto the field, delivering equipment.

I grew up in this place as a kid and I've seen it evolve, from one deck to two, from a crumbling facility to this upscale ballpark.

My grandfather used to run football game-day operations for nearly 25 years, from the Hugh McElhenny era to the Sonny Sixkiller era.

He woulddrag me along, beginning at age 10, to be his errand boy.

I wore a little ribbon that let me go anywhere in the stadium.

I used to deliver all of the attendance slips compiled around the horseshoe.

Once the games began, I often sat in an aisle on the 50-yard-line and watched Sixkiller throw it. 

For any usher who tried to shoo me away, I'd confidently show him my game ribbon so he'd leave me alone..

As a Seattle Post-Intelligencer sportswriter, I covered the Husky football team for 10 years, through the end of the James era.

I used to sit in the old overhang press box that used to sway when people started stomping their feet in the south-end deck.

Which means I've been to a lot of games. 

Seen a lot of stuff. O.J. running 80-plus yards for a touchdown. Michigan. Nebraska. Ohio State. Apple Cups galore. 

But this might be the strangest game-day setting I've ever encountered. 

Wish you were here. 

Football

