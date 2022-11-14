McMillan Was Lights Out, During and After the Game at Autzen

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Washington football team was able to finish off the Oregon Ducks on Saturday night, stealing away with a 37-34 victory that went down to the final play.

Postgame interviews, however, were another thing.

Wide receiver Jalen McMillan, as shown in the accompanying video, sat down for a give-and-take session with media representatives, got through one question and watched in dismay as the lights went out.

Unlike all other Pac-12 schools, Oregon scrimps in providing an indoor interview area for visiting team interviews. The school sets up a tent outside Autzen Stadium that is fully exposed to all the noise of gathering and departing fans, plus equipment being moved with a motorized cart.

In this case, somebody pulled the plug on all the lights inside the makeshift interview area, leaving McMillan sitting in the dark.

"It's a feeling you can't describe," McMillan said after enjoying a 122-yard receiving outing for the Huskies. "It's like all our hard work, we've been through so much as a team and as a brotherhood. So, this dub means everything to us. We've been working for this forever."

After waiting to no avail for some help in relighting the question-and-answer setting, McMillan was ushered outside where he, kicker Peyton Henry and coach Kalen DeBoer stood in the dark and fielded remaining questions.

Anyone taking video footage, such as this site, was left with images of players sporting red eyes like in some sort of Sci-Fi movie because of the poor lighting. Yet something from everyone ultimately was put on video to mark the moment.

It was unclear whether someone purposely disrupted the UW's happy aftermath with the media and certainly no one volunteered to restore power once it happened.

