Pro Football Focus Ranks Husky Defenders Among Nation's Best

Zion Tupuola-Fetui is the Pac-12 Conference's highest rated defender, according to Pro Football Focus. Where do Edefuan Ulofoshio and Elijah Molden rank in their position groups?

Really, there's someone better?

University of Washington outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui is rated by Pro Football Focus as the third- best "Edge Defender" in the nation, trailing only Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins and Georgia's Adam Anderson.

See who else on the UW defense is drawing statistical attention.

Pac-12 Interior Defenders

Tuli Letuligasenoa played sparingly against Utah, grading out at 74.8 which puts him at sixth best in the conference. Josiah Bronson is the conference's ninth-best interior defensive lineman with a minimum of 140 snaps played.

84.1—Nathaniel James , WSU

83.1—Marlon Tuipulotu, USC

79.0—Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA

79.0—Mustafa Johnson, Colorado

76.7—Roy Lopez, Arizona

Pac-12 Edge Defenders

Besides the UW starters, true freshman Sav'ell Smalls has played 92 snaps and is currently rated as the conference's 14th-best edge defender for those who've played a minimum of 90 snaps.

90.5—Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

90.2—Mitchell Agude, UCLA

79.8—Ryan Bowman, Washington

72.4—Nick Figueroa, USC

69.6—Carson Wells, Colorado

Pac-12 Linebackers

With a PFF grade of 86.2, Edefuan Ulofoshio is the nation's third-best Power 5 linebacker, overall. Ulofoshio's ability to rush the passer sets him apart from other linebackers with a grade of 90.2 while he ranks seventh in the country in pass coverage. For Washington, he leads the team with 27 tackles and 4 pass breakups.

86.2—Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

82.5—Devin Lloyd, Utah

76.4—Merlin Robertson, ASU

75.9—Nephi Sewell, Utah

75.1—Avery Roberts, OSU

Pac-12 Cornerbacks

Kyler Gordon is the conference's No. 1 cornerback in run support. However, he has played just 86 defensive snaps. Of cornerbacks who have played a minimum of 150 snaps, Elijah Molden and Trent McDuffie are the two best cornerbacks in the conference.

90.6—Elijah Molden, Washington

84.4—Trent McDuffie, Washington

81.0—Jay Shaw, UCLA

76.7—Nahshon Wright, OSU

76.4—Kyler Gordon, Washington

Pac-12 Safeties

No UW safeties rank among the top 10 as overall defenders. Given the grades of ZTF, Ulofoshio, Molden, and McDuffie, not many plays are left to grade out other defenders. However, when it comes to grading out in pass coverage, Alex Cook is the conference's sixth-best safety.