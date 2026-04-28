'Prospect X' Revealed And UW Football Followers Know Him

Kalyn Kahler did her homework. As an ESPN senior writer, she wanted to tell the story of the most overlooked prospect in the NFL Draft, searching for someone with enormous football talent yet a history of bad luck, and she found him in Montlake.

Only she didn't reveal his identity right away. Through multiple installments, she labeled this person as "Prospect X," which was a clever way of detailing his football anonymity along the way.

Almost immediately, however, University of Washington football followers were certain they knew who it was.

The journey, the geographic setting for this tale, the minor details, all pointed to a Husky defensive player who had mesmerized coaches, players, media and fans in Seattle for the past three years and left them wondering if they would ever get to see this person unleashed and in his full glory.

Prospect X was on the phone with a defensive coordinator from another club, who was recruiting him as a free agent, when the Jaguars called to take him with Pick 233. He cried so hard he couldn’t talk and left Jags exec waiting in awk silence https://t.co/bQGU0ZoJqt — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) April 28, 2026

Kahler not only found the subject matter, she uncovered a player who was so direct and honest he made her job far easier than it might have been with almost anyone else.

He gave her access to him, his family, his long-winding football journey, his innermost thoughts.

All along, the identifying details were withheld in order to the leave the reader hanging on to every word as the player entered the three-day NFL Draft confident yet still unsure of exactly what was coming.

His girl friend wasn't identified right away. She was a familiar athlete and to name her would have taken the wraps off everyone's identity here before it was time.

There were small references revealed, such as this person taking a boat out onto the lake, that seemed to point to to Montlake as ground zero for this narrative.

Kahler is good at what she does because she's often a participatory journalist, not just doing a basic interview and calling it good. She ended up at this player's Midwest home to feel the emotion and to meet mom and dad and his brother in person.

There are photos of Kahler on her X account dancing with what looks like a former athlete, maybe a one-time football player, and tossing or catching a football in the snow in a stadium with fans crowded behind her. Fun stuff.

She obviously knows how to interact with her sources without crossing any lines, without jumping in a swimming pool per se, which isn't the case for everyone these days.

In the end, Kahler wrapped up her compelling series of stories by showing this tough and talented football player in absolute tears, emotionally spent, surprising his brother even with his vulnerable reaction to getting drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

By now, everyone in and outside Seattle knew this to be Zach Durfee, formerly Prospect X, as someone who easily could become a much better NFL than college player. With a little luck, of course.

If anything this draft revealed that his past Husky football team had a lot of soul, from Jonah Coleman promising to protect Bo Nix, to Anterio Thompson in disbeiief that Atlanta drafted him to Durfee shedding his anonymity.