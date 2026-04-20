With Draft Near, Boston Still Has His First-Round Fans

Everyone has a mock draft, but only a few are put together with a true sense of authority rather than abject guesswork.

Mel Kiper has his longstanding reputation, fueled by his decades-long ESPN association, though he seems to have lost a step in his advancing years.

Now comes Daniel Jeremiah, someone among the younger generation of experts who carries a lot of cache for doing his homework on the most draftable players.

In recent years, Jeremiah of NFL Network and NFL.com has offered his pre-draft thoughts in a widespread manner and 100 media types have been known to join a call to hear what he has to say and ask questions.

A handful of days before this coming draft, this football analyst, former college quarterback and one-time NFL scout served up his top 150 prospects -- and he had two former University of Washington players among them.

In Jeremiah's estimation, former Husky wide receiver Denzel Boston will go off the draft board at No. 23, with a later-round selection for Boston the going consensus, though Bleacher Report can't pull itself to put the UW's leading receiver from last season as a first-day pick.

The other UW prospect to draw Jeremiah's favor is cornerback Tacario Davis, who is pegged to go nine slots into the third round, or at No. 73 overall.

Yet a third former Husky is center Parker Brailsford, who finished up at Alabama, and is picked to go at No. 147, which is 19 slots into the fourth round.

An obvious question among the top 150 picks is, what, no running back Jonah Coleman?

Obviously, Jeremiah sees the UW ball carrier more as a third-day pick

Top 150 Prospects https://t.co/skAZS99DRZ — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 20, 2026

As for the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Boston, Jeremiah is smitten with his size, stride and ball-possession talents.

The analyst's eve-of-the-draft assessment of the former Husky goes as follows:

"Boston is a big-framed wideout with exceptional ball skills and production. He lines up both outside and in the slot. He uses his upper-body strength to power through press coverage. He is a long strider and understands how to use his big body to wall off defenders at all three levels. He is an outstanding ball winner. He has a huge catch radius and can play above the rim in the red zone. He makes some outstanding catches (SEE: the Colorado State and Michigan games). After the catch, he relies more on physicality than finesse to create extra yardage. Overall, Boston's skill set is very similar to Courtland Sutton's when the two-time Pro Bowler was coming out of SMU."

Denzel Boston has a few words for a WSU defender in the 2024 Apple Cup. | Skylar Lin visuals

This past Saturday, Boston walked through Husky Stadium with a bag slung over his shoulder, heading for the weight room while his former teammates were coming out for a spring practice that began before noon.

"I'm still trying to get into football shape," he was overheard telling a UW assistant coach, who gave him a hug and wished him good luck.

He now has Daniel Jeremiah's blessing, as well.

The draft runs this Thursday through Saturday, and will be held in Pittsburgh.