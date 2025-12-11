Prysock First Husky to Receive, Accept All-Star Game Invitation

Cornerback Ephesians Prysock has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl -- the all-star game that draws the most NFL scouts -- becoming on Wednesday the first University of Washington football player from this team to receive this sort of postseason accolade.

The game will be held on January 31 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, with a 1:30 p.m. kickoff, following the traditional week-long interactions with pro football personnel.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Prysock from Canyon Country, California, recently chosen as a Big Ten honorable-mention selection, is the 54th UW player so honored by the Senior Bowl, which has been held since 1950.

The Husky defensive back also is the first player from Montlake invited to this particular game in three seasons since quarterback Michael Penix Jr., linebacker Eddie Ulofoshio and offensive tackles Troy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten took part.

Prysock started all 12 games for the Huskies this past season and all 25 since he followed coach Jedd Fisch from Arizona to the UW.

"I feel all phases of the game I've grown," the veteran coverage guy said.

He is the only player to start every outing, offense or defense, for Fisch over the coach's two seasons in Seattle.

Prysock finished the regular season as the Huskies' fifth-leading tackler with 45 and he has 6 pass break-ups and an interception.

With his length and athleticism, he projects to be a third- or fourth-round NFL pick, or slightly lower than current UW and former Arizona teammate Tacario Davis, another cornerback who carries a 6-foot-4, 200-pound frame.

Ephesians Prysock started all 12 games for the Huskies this season. | Dave Sizer photo

PFSN rated Prysock as a top 100 player with the ability to go higher, maybe even higher than Davis, and the website offered the following assessment of him:

Against his teammate from 2023 — Arizona’s Tacario Davis — Prysock actually scores higher in the categories of “fluidity” and “agility and twitch.” His short-area malleability is, at times, logic-defying for a player with his size and length, and that combination grants him tantalizing upside. That said, Davis is a bit more explosive, a bit faster on the vertical plane, and is noticeably cleaner as a prospect than Prysock is right now."

Prysock has one more game to play for the Huskies, returning to his native Southern California to go up against Boise State in Saturday's LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium, which is home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

