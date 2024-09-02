Quentin Moore's Injury Absence Expected to Be Short Term
The injury absence for University of Washington starting tight end Quentin Moore is expected to be temporary rather than season-ending, though coach Jedd Fisch couldn't offer a firm timeline for the player's return when he held his weekly Monday media session.
The 6-foot-4, 257-pound Moore, a senior from Kenmore, Washington, was hurt after catching a 14-yard pass and getting his legs taken out midway through the second quarter of the Huskies' 35-3 season-opening victory over Weber State.
Moore had to be helped from the field by teammates, unable to leave on his own power.
"We'll see if it's week to week or day to day," Fisch said. "it's not going to be any more than that."
Preparing for Eastern Michigan, the UW coach said walk-on senior tight end Owen Coutts will be elevated to take Moore's spot, backing up junior Keleki Latu and freshman Decker DeGraaf in the rotation.
"Owen is up," Fisch said of a player who made his Husky debut against Weber State after he earlier was slowed by an injury. "He had a hamstring in the middle of camp. He's 100 percent healthy, 100 percent ready to go."
Of his other Husky tight ends, the coach said sophomore Ryan Otton, who hasn't practiced yet because of an unspecified injury, won't return for three more weeks, and freshman Charlie Crowell suffered a season-ending knee injury. Crowell will require at least a ninth-month rehabilitation that should enable him to return for spring football practice.
"He's got to get his knee fixed," the coach said. "it was one of those flukey plays the way that happened."
Also, Fisch said junior edge rusher Russell Davis II, out with an injury throughout fall camp and into the season, won't return for three weeks.
