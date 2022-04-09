UW Fresh Start (No. 88): Moore Still Looking to Launch Husky Career

The big tight end came home last season but played in just two games.

Twelve months ago, Quentin Moore triumphantly returned home and joined the University of Washington football program. He was advertised as one of the nation's foremost junior-college tight ends following a pit stop in Independence, Kansas.

The son of a former yet obscure Seattle Seahawks defensive back, the well proportioned 6-foot-5, 249-pound newcomer fit right in during spring practice.

Moore made tough catches over the middle. He was a big target with great hands. He was expected to ably supplement the UW's impressive collection of proven Pac-12 tight ends who included Cade Otton, Devin Culp, Jack Westover and Mark Redman.

However, Moore, like his new football team, never got off the ground in 2021. He played in just two games, against Oregon State and UCLA, presumably held back because of injuries, though Jimmy Lake's staff rarely confirmed why players were absent or unavailable.

With a new coach in Kalen DeBoer, Moore is still seeking prime-time exposure, extended playing time, even his first UW reception.

The good news for the former Inglemoor High School standout from Seattle's north-end suburbs is he seems made to order for DeBoer's spread offense now being installed.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 88.

Moore, similar to Devin Culp, appears much leaner in appearance even though his weight is just a pound lighter over a year's time.

Unlike Culp, he's still trying to ingratiate himself to the new coaching staff. After a recent practice, he was seen crawling from sideline to sideline while gripping a football, almost resembling a Navy seal doing this challenging exercise. Other players were subjected to this, as well. It appeared to be some sort of program reminder. Were they late for a meeting or a workout in this decidedly more disciplined system?

Otherwise, Moore looks ready to contribute alongside the rest of his Husky position peers. His hands remain positive attributes. His feet might be even more impressive. He moves well getting into open space.

While last spring was a homecoming, Moore would do well to use this one as a coming-out party.

UW Starter or Not: If the Huskies needed him, Moore could step into the opening lineup. In his lone season for Independence CC in the competitive Kansas JuCo ranks that once catered to Corey Dillon's needs, Moore caught 38 passes for 547 yards and 5 touchdowns. However, he's still running behind Culp and Westover, which likely leaves him coming off the bench.. With three seasons of UW eligibility left, Moore will become a starter at some point.

