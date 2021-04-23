Question From A Reader: Why Is It Easier to Transfer to the UW Now Than Before?

A University of Washington football follower, after watching the recent spate of roster newcomers, had an obvious question.

“We’ve seen the UW football program bring in five transfers this offseason. In years past, transferring to the UW was harder than finding a kidney donor and now it seems to be relatively easy. What gives?”

Husky Maven's Mike Martin speculates that athletes used to have to plan well in advance if they wanted to play for a program with the academic standards that exist at the University of Washington. The school wasn't willing to adjust the admission standards for a football player versus a student. It wanted them on equal playing fields.

Olin suggests that is hasn't become any easier to transfer to Washington. The transfer portal simply has provided a tool for players to excel in college football and they need to excel in the classroom to use it.

Hundreds of players have entered the transfer portal, making it competitive, which requires an academic background.

Husky defensive coordinator Bob Gregory recently explained how someone who enters the portal has to have his grades in order if he wants to play for the football team. The UW vetts everyone it considers bringing to the school and can afford to be choosy.

Also, some of the recent Husky transfers already are college graduates who simply have to take a minimum course load to play football.

