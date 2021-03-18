Radley-Hiles Wears No. 44, a Retired Husky Number; Any Recourse?

No one at Washington has worn that jersey for 70 years after it was pulled from service to honor Roland Kirkby.

Brendan Radley-Hiles wears No. 44 on the football field.

For three seasons at Oklahoma, this digit defined him.

At the University of Washington, the portal transfer cornerback may have to find a new identity.

Forty-four is one of three retired jerseys for the Husky football program, a number that hasn't been worn at the school for nearly 70 years.

It belonged to Roland Kirkby, a two-way back in 1948-50 who played in the long shadows of a pair of first-team Associated Press All-Americans, quarterback Don Heinrich and running back Hugh McElhenny.

Other Husky numbers retired are No. 33, worn by the school's first great player, All-American running back George Wilson in 1923-25, and No. 2, which first became meaningful by All-American running back Chuck Carroll in 1926-28.

Wilson and Carroll were both inductees to the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame.

Kirkby's ascension to retired-number status can best be described as curious at best, especially since the UW for years has demonstrated a reluctance to pull football numbers from service.

The Burlington, Washington, native was honored immediately after his career ended because the school felt he was an inspirational player with great leadership qualities who often had been overlooked by the presence of Heinrich and McElhenny.

His claim to fame was setting a school record with three touchdown catches in a game against Kansas State in a 33-7 victory in the 1950 season opener, an accomplishment since matched.

It should be noted that neither Heinrich's number (16) or McElhenny's (32) have been retired.

However, there might be hope yet for Radley-Hiles.

Carroll, who became King County prosecutor and died in 2003 at 96, and his descendants have permitted the use of his No. 2 jersey to modern-day Huskies, such as Aaron Williams and his son Kaisen Williams, Aaron Fuller and currently by Kyler Gordon.

There's no telling if Kirkby family members will give the OK for the Oklahoma transfer to wear 44 or even he even asks for it. Roland Kirkby died in 1978 at 48 from a bout with cancer.

