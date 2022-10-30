Some Random Thoughts Coming Off Husky Bye Week

After a break in the action, the University of Washington football team begins its second season — also known as can- you-make-November-a-month-to-remember?

While fans generally have been pleased by the 6-2 rebound under Kalen DeBoer's new coaching staff, few people outside Montlake are taking these guys seriously because of some glaring defensive shortcomings.

Fair enough.

A week ago, the Huskies drew exactly one Associated Press vote. We'll see if that changes here on Sunday with the overrated Kentuckys and Oklahoma States coming back to college football earth.

Persistent and tireless league-watcher Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News over the weekend idly suggested the Pac-12 shorten the regular season and begin a four-team, round-robin playoff that involves Oregon, UCLA, Utah and USC, just for fun.

Fair enough.

However, what if everyone is sleeping on DeBoer's purple-and-gold team? After all, this man's Huskies have lost a pair of games by a collective 15 points while playing without a recognizable secondary. They can score at will on just about anyone. And maybe, just maybe, a handful of personnel additions will help settle down all of that the defensive generosity.

For UW opponents, it seems like a dangerous thing to give a rep-heavy coach such as DeBoer a bye week to prepare while entering this Pac-12 stretch run. And even if he can't stop people from scoring in high numbers, he always brings the clear possibility of beating them by outscoring them. Sonny Sixkiller's teams used to do that.

With that, the following are some stretch-run thoughts or questions to ponder:

1. Oregon. For all the good things DeBoer has done — make the UW a winner again, recruit well, throw the ball better than everyone else and get his guys bowl eligible — he still could use a signature win to cap his first season. Michigan State was all of that before the Spartans began losing in uncontrollable amounts beginning in Seattle and are now in big trouble for a Michigan tunnel beatdown after that weekend rivalry game. DeBoer defeating the Ducks his first time out would put a deep imprint on his evolving program. While football analysts and most assuredly the Oregon fan base will say no way that happens, conveniently forgetting a 46-point loss to open the season, and we don't care who it came against, does DeBoer have a big moment in him this season? For sure, he will always keep you guessing.

2. Edefuan Ulofoshio. While so much has gone DeBoer's way so far, not having the services of one of the Pac-12's best linebackers seems like cruel and unusual punishment. It's not unlike selling someone a car with only three tires on it. This guy has been right there on the sideline, itching to get in, or sitting in the film room, memorizing everyone's tendencies. Well, by all accounts, the junior defensive standout is real close to getting on the field again. His presence would be a huge emotional boost to a defense that simply is missing some key playmaking components. If he doesn't play against Oregon State on Friday, it's possible Ulofoshio makes an appearance the following weekend against Oregon in Eugene. You'll know when that happens because of all the trumpets blaring.

3. Mishael Powell. Husky fans didn't really know how blessed they were to have a pair of elite, battle-tested cornerbacks in Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon until they were gone. It's a difficult position to play that absolutely shames you if you're not quite dialed in. Powell was going to soften the blow of losing the dynamic duo. After all, he stepped in for McDuffie at times in 2021 when the great one was limping around, and held up well. DeBoer gave him a scholarship. The defensive coaches gave him a full-time starting job. The training staff gave him good health again. Remember he got hurt against Michigan State — on the field — not in the tunnel in postgame like that hapless Michigan cornerback. He put in a lot of quality time against California while coming off the bench. Expect the secondary to settle down some with Powell back in the starting lineup for the first time against Oregon State if all goes well.

4. Michael Penix Jr. We can't stress enough how good this guy is. He might be the third-best quarterback in the next NFL draft behind Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young. Superior arm strength and incredible smarts and intuition. Who will hold him under 300 yards for the first time this season? Oregon State? Oregon? Anyone at all? Just keep him healthy and watch him keep putting up pinball numbers.

5. Kuao Peihopa. Here's hoping the Husky redshirt freshman defensive tackle from Hawaii serves out his suspension with penance and plays again real soon. Often unfiltered and off the cuff, which makes him likable and entertaining, he apparently said something he shouldn't have to a coach and now pays the price by not even practicing. DeBoer was mum about Peihopa's return when asked last week. Peihopa is a young guy with a lot of talent and promise. It will be interesting to see if can play again before this season ends.

6. Demario King. Who, you say? King? Well, he's a speedy 6-foot-3, 212-pound junior linebacker or hybrid Husky, a JC transfer from Southern California's Cerritos College, who got a lot of spring football snaps and totally disappeared by the time fall camp came around with an unspecified injury. He began practicing for the first time last week. Will we see him on defense or special teams before the season ends? He's got a four-game playing allowance he can use up before he redshirts in order to save two seasons of eligibility.

7. Cam Davis. While Penix piles up passing yards and touchdowns, receiver Rome Odunze piles up passing yards and TDs, and edge rusher Bralen Trice and friends pile up large numbers of sacks, another Husky stat machine is running back Cam Davis. He leads the Pac-12 with 10 touchdowns, all rushing. Unlike Penix, Odunze and Trice, he comes off the bench to do his job. How high can he fly?

8. Onside kick. In case you missed it, DeBoer's old team, Fresno State, flawlessly executed one of the finest onside kicks we've seen in a while over the final 65 seconds of its game against San Diego State. This helped facilitate a stunning 32-28 comeback win late Saturday night in Fresno. The Bulldogs kicker deftly made the ball move forward on a low trajectory before hitting the sweep spot — a big hop over the two rows of the helpless return team — and getting recovered on the Aztecs 37. It was sandwiched by two FSU touchdowns in 13 seconds at the end. It was a hugely satisfying win for ex-Husky Jake Haener, who made his quarterback return from injury after a four-game absence. Coach Tedford, you have Coach DeBoer on line 3, something about an onside kick ...

9. Jonathan Smith. For all the positive spin here, a gentle reminder that the Huskies are going up against its former offensive coordinator in Jonathan Smith who is proving to be a very worthy head coach and is diligently putting the Oregon State football program back on its feet. The Beavers and the UW have mirrored each other for success this season, both 6-2. Smith has a bunch of players performing at a productive level with an excellent recruiting class on the way. Before DeBoer's guys can get lathered up for Oregon, they have handle a significant obstacle in the Beavs on ESPN TV on Friday night. Then DeBoer can try out his new onside kick.

