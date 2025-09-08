Rashid Williams Has Collarbone Injury, Absence Unclear
Rashid Williams, who waited patiently to become a starting University of Washington wide receiver and a top passing target for Demond Williams Jr., is back in a holding pattern after suffering a collarbone injury that might lead to surgery.
On Saturday night, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound sophomore from Brentwood, California, was hurt after catching a 27-yard pass from the other Williams on the opening play of the Huskies' 70-10 rout of UC Davis
Williams cut from left to right, running across the purple W logo at midfield, when he made the catch and had Aggies safety Khlani Riddick come over his back with a punching motion to tackle him and try to knock the ball free.
The two players landed hard on the field, one on top of the other. The receiver actually stayed on the field for one more play before leaving the game, eventually heading to the training room and watching the game on the sideline thereafter.
On Monday, UW coach Jedd Fisch said Williams -- who had 5 catches for 54 yards in two outings when he went down -- was out for at least a couple of weeks, but it could be longer. The pass-catcher went through a more thorough examination, including an MRI test, the day after the game.
"Rashid will be out for a few weeks," the coach said. "We'll wait and see on the final decision here on whether to operate or not."
Four years ago, the Huskies had something similar happen to a starting wide recevier -- both injury and time-wise -- Ja'Lynn Polk caught a first-play pass against Montana for 13 yards in the season opener and took a hard hit in the 13-7 upset loss at Husky Stadium.
Polk had collarbone surgery later that day across the street at the University of Washington Medical Center and missed the next two months of the season before returning for the final two games.
Dezmen Roebuck, who caught 4 passes for 77 yards and a 47-yard touchdown against UC Davis, is the best bet to replace Williams -- which would give the Huskies a pair of freshmen receivers in the starting lineup, joining Raiden Vines-Bright.
Fisch mentioned that other receivers who will be in the mix for the open slot are freshman Chris Lawson, sophomore Audric Harris, junior Kevin Green Jr., redshirt freshman Justice Williams and possibly Penn State transfer Omari Evans.
Making his UW debut on Saturday, the previously injured Lawson caught a 22-yard pass. Harris, who pulled some 30-plus snaps, had a catch for 3 yards. Justice Williams had the first receptions of his Husky career with a pair of 14-yard grabs.
