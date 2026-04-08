Rashid Williams Is All Put Back Together After Injury-Filled Season

Following Tuesday's practice, Rashid Williams met with media members crowding all around him for an on-field interview and he came out of it OK.

Nobody tripped him, shook his hand and sprained it, left him in agonizing pain.

After what happened to Williams last season, the University of Washington junior wide receiver had to be wondering what he needed to do to stay healthy.

His 2025 season, in which he began as a Husky starter, was practically a wash.

On the UW's first offensive play of its second game against UC Davis, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Williams caught a ball from Demond Williams Jr. over the middle for 27 yards, which seemed uplifting.

However, the play ended with him taking a hard hit from Aggies safety Khalani Riddick, who would become a first-team All-Big Sky selection, and Williams was left with a fractured collarbone.

Rashid Williams shows off his sure hands during pregame warm-ups. | Dave Sizer photo

It was a first down and his last down of the season.

This was just the beginning of his health issues.

Williams underwent surgery, missed six games and was trying to return for the Wisconsin game when his left hand got caught in a teammate's face mask in practice and he tore something, ending his comeback.

"The lowest point was getting injured again after my collarbone -- it was pretty hard for me," he said. "I just worked my way back and got the collarbone strong again for practice and something bad happened. It didn't go the way I wanted it to."

That was then, this is now.

For the first four spring practices now, Williams has reclaimed his starting role and looks healthy enough as he runs precise routes. Even though he has just 18 career catches for 222 yards and a touchdown, he's the veteran leader of his position group.

He's ready for his career to take off, to pile up some big numbers, to maybe replace the NFL-bound Denzel Boston as the leader of the group. At least that's how Boston envisions it.

"You're the leader of the room now, keep the positivity going and teach the young guys what you need to," Boston told Williams.

Rashid Williams shows off his dexterity while getting ready to face Colorado State in the season opener. | Dave Sizer photo

Entering his fourth season in the UW program, he has a lot to play for.

When the Huskies get the passing game going this next season, it often will be Williams to Williams, a perfect marketing tool.

Enough of this injury to injury routine.

"I try not to look at it too hard," Williams said. "It's just go out there and do my best and do what I'm told by the coaches and stuff, and try to make us look good."