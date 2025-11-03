Rashid Williams Returns To Huskies, Only To Get Injured Again
Most previously injured players use a bye week to get healthy or healthier. Wide receiver Rashid Williams spent his getting hurt again.
Returning to the University of Washington football team after missing six games to a broken collarbone and subsequent surgery, the sophomore from Brentwood, California, injured a hand and is back on the injured list.
"Unfortunately, Rashid won't be able to play at Wisconsin," UW coach Jedd Fisch said in his Monday media briefing. "He'll be out at least a few weeks."
Considering the season is down to four regular-season games counting Saturday's game against the Badgers (2-6 overall, 0-5 Big Ten) on the road, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound pass-catcher doesn't have much of an opportunity to play
The season started out promising enough for Williams, who earned a starting job for the first two games against Colorado State and UC Davis.
However, things went bad for him on the first play of the second game when he caught a 27-yard pass and was left with a collarbone fracture after he was tackled.
Williams was cleared to begin practicing again with the now 24th-ranked Huskies (6-2, 3-2) during the recent bye week and possibly go into competition to reclaim his starting job. He didn't get far.
Freshman wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck has started all six games in Williams' absence. Williams has 5 catches for 54 yards in his abbreviated time on the field.
Elsewhere, senior Quentin Moore returned to the tight-end rotation and should play against Wisconsin after going down against Michigan and sitting out against Illinois in the following game with what his coach described as concussion symtoms.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Moore was blocking in the first half when he made contact with a Michigan defender in awkward manner and dropped to the ground.
He left the field strapped on a cart and was transported to an Ann Arbor hospital, where he was examined and it was determined he didn't have a more serious injury as first feared.
Fisch said there was no change in Jacob Manu's situation. The senior linebacker, after joining the UW late this season once he recovered from a knee injury, has played in three games and has one remaining in order to preserve his redshirt status and play a full season in 2026.
Manu has sued the NCAA in an effort to play without restrictions this season and next, but nothing has changed for him.
As it stands, he and the coaches will have to choose his lone outing during a closing stretch of games against Wisconsin, Purdue, UCLA and Oregon, with the sixth-ranked Ducks most likely. He can play in a bowl game without any repercussion.
