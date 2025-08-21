Rashid Williams Takes Spot in UW Pecking Order
Entering the coming season, the University of Washington has three types of wide receivers.
At the top of the list is Denzel Boston, newly medically cleared, an elite pass-catcher, a future NFL player, the Huskies' undisputed top target all to himself.
Two tiers down are any number of five true freshmen, depending on their current state of health, plus Penn State transfer Omari Evans and holdover Huskies Audric Harris and Kevin Green Jr., with everybody kind of blended together.
Somewhere in between all of these route runners is sophomore Rashid Williams, who's trying to do what Boston did in 2024 -- let others graduate, step in and really cut loose.
He wears jersey No. 3, but all signs point to him as the second passing option.
Similar to Boston, Williams played behind the triumvirate of Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk in 2023, letting their greatness rub off on him, and he then caddied for Giles Jackson, Jeremiah Hunter and Boston last season.
"I just tried to soak up everything I could," Williams said, "and take their game and try to put it in my game."
If he pulls a Boston understudy role similar to 2024, he should be good for something along the lines of Denzel's 63 catches, 834 yards and 9 touchdowns, totals that trailed only Jackson in the first two categories.
When Williams was a true freshman, Polk emerged as the UW's No. 2 receiver, albeit over 15 games, with 69 catches for 1,159 yards and 9 scores.
Boston came off a 5-catch, 51-yard season in 2023 to pile up big numbers, while Williams, who is about to become a first-time Husky starter, supplied 11 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown at Iowa in 2024.
Consider it apprentice time served.
"He's always there to lift you up if you need it," Williams said of Denzel, "and get on you if you need it."
In this past Saturday's mock game, Williams was sort of quiet until the end of the second of three quarters.
He then raced across the back of the end zone to beat freshman safety Rylon "Batman" Dillard-Allen to a ball thrown by Demond Williams Jr. for a 6-yard touchdown catch, one that brought the first offensive points of the evening.
Williams to Willams sounds like such a natural and repeatable connection for the coming season.
In that mock game moment, Williams had to step up because Boston was still on a short lease after getting the OK to come back from hernia surgery.
He's prepared for more responsibility, which is to settle into the middle of the coming Husky passing attack and catch a lot of balls, similar to Boston and Polk providing the blueprint before him. He's ready to move up.
"I just go out there every day and try and win the day," Williams said.
