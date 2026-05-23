In 28 Months, Look How Much Husky Football Has Changed

College football unapologetically keeps reminding us how nothing stays the same in thia game anymore.

A lot of traditions have gone by the wayside, been filed away.

For instance, Notre Dame and USC have say they no longer want to play each other in football, though cooler heads may prevail and salvage the series.

Lately, college higher-ups, coaches and whoever else has any say in the matter are pushing for and against expanding to a 24-team playoff.

The College Football Playoff is as good a barometer as any for marking change across the sport.

It was just 28 months ago that the Huskies and Michigan met in the national championship game in Houston, capping off a four-team postseason that's now up to 12 qualifiers, could stop at 16, but has 24 under furious debate.

Of course, an even better benchmark for change is to simply take a look at the UW personnel from that milestone night in Texas, one that ended with Kalen DeBoer's team losing to the Wolverines 34-13, and compare it to today's players.

Of the 119 on the Husky roster for that 14-1 team, with Jedd Fisch replacing Alabama-bound DeBoer as coach, just nine remain.

That's it.

Not even a full 11 to line up an offense or a defense.

The Top 30 College Football Teams of the CFP Era 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HiYb4oyrIO — College Football Report (@CFBReport) May 20, 2026

Those still pulling on the purple and gold are walk-on offensive guard Aidan Anderson, walk-on center Parker Cross, defensive tackle Elinneus Davis, offensive tackle Soane Faasolo, offensive guard Geirean Hatchett, center Landen Hatchett, offensive tackle Elishah Jackett, edge rusher Jacob Lane and wide receiver Rashid Williams.

Of those nine survivors, only Geriean Hatchett and Lane played in the title game against Michigan, both as reserves.

Huskies offensive guard Geirean Hatchett (56) heads for the field for the national title game against Michigan. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Landen Hatchett was on crutches after suffering a knee injury in practice and having surgery leading up the CFP semifinals game against Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Davis, Faasolo and Jackett each were true freshmen who didn't play in any games during that 2023 regular season, while Williams appeared in one game.

Davs since has become a full-time starter, while Williams and Faasolo each have opened a handful of games, with Williams coming out of spring ball as a prospective starter.

Jackett, unable to put on the necessary weight, enters his fourth UW season awaiting his first game action.

Of the walk-ons still involved with Husky football, Cross played in the LA Bowl last December for his only game experience while Anderson hasn't played on game day yet.

If anything, this has taught people in Montlake to live for the moment. While a title-game appearance had people momentarily thinking the Huskies had arrived and would be a regular contender, the program had to start over.

The roster went through a major reshuffle. The coaches changed over. The playbook was different.

Actually, the UW has 10 players who were involved in that game, welcoming edge rusher Hayden Moore from Michigan as a transfer.

Ten players still is not a lot to show for a glorious time not that long ago.