    December 14, 2021
    Redman, Racanelli Exit UW for Transfer Portal

    The Huskies have now lost three players to transfers since the coaching change.
    The University of Washington football team lost two more players to the transfer portal when tight end Mark Redman and wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli, both sophomores, exited the program on Monday, bringing the Huskies' number of roster defectors to three.

    Several news outlets confirmed their departures, which come following last week's transfer of starting sophomore outside linebacker Cooper McDonald to San Diego State. 

    The loss of the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Redman is a significant blow. A 4-star recruit from Newport Beach, California, he played in all 16 games that he dressed for over two seasons, caught his only pass for 5 yards against California and started once against Colorado.

    He was being groomed to become the Huskies' next great tight end with Cade Otton recently completing his college career and expected to enter the next NFL draft.

    Redman came to Washington with his equally touted Corona Del Mar High School quarterback Ethan Garbers and now both have left the program. Garbers transferred to UCLA a year ago and has served as the Bruins backup quarterback this season.

    Racanelli, a 6-foot-2, 210-pounder from Brush Prairie, Washington, was one of the breakout players in spring practice at any position, but he couldn't carry it over to the regular season.

    Read More

    After making several acrobatic catches in April, he played mostly special teams and came with 5 tackles this fall. Overall, he appeared in 13 UW games in his two seasons and didn't register an official reception.

    While the transfers of Redman and Racanelli were not positive developments, their positions are fairly well stocked with veteran players. 

    Mark Redman and Carson Bruener leave the field after the Apple Cup.
