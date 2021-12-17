Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Redman Will Join McDonald at San Diego State

    The former Husky tight end entered the transfer portal after playing two seasons in Seattle.
    Author:

    The University of Washington pulled a football coach out of the Mountain West Conference, but it keeps losing players to it. 

    On Friday, former reserve Husky tight end Mark Redman disclosed that he will play at San Diego State, joining one-time UW starting outside linebacker Cooper McDonald. 

    Both players departed the UW and entered the transfer portal after former Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer took over the Huskies.

    The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Redman spent two seasons with Jimmy Lake's Huskies, appearing in all 16 games and starting once against Colorado. He caught one pass for 5 yards in his career. 

    A 4-star recruit from Newport Beach, California, Redman came to the UW with Ethan Garbers, his Corona del Mar quarterback. Garbers left following the 2020 season and transferred to UCLA, where he's serving as the backup quarterback.

    Redman and McDonald were highly thought in Seattle, hence their immediate playing time. 

    Read More

    McDonald, however, publicly stated he was transferring to San Diego State to play alongside his brother, Aztecs senior linebacker Caden McDonald.

    Redman's reasons for leaving is not clear. With Cade Otton entering the NFL draft and passing up a final season of eligibility, the young Californian stood a good chance to replace him as the starter if not play a lot if he didn't.   

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

    Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Mark Redman leaves the field at the Apple Cup.
    Football

    Redman Will Join McDonald at San Diego State

    34 seconds ago
    Zion Tupuola-Fetui says he's not entering the next NFL draft.
    Football

    ZTF Says He's Not Entering the Next NFL Draft

    25 minutes ago
    Inoke Breckterfield spent six seasons at Wisconsin.
    Football

    DeBoer Retains 2 UW Coaches, Hires 2 New Ones

    3 hours ago
    Greg Gaines (91) celebrates a sack, with former UW safety Taylor Rapp (24) joining in.
    Husky Legends

    Greg Gaines Makes Great Gains as Fleet and Funny NFL Player

    4 hours ago
    An empty Alaska Airlines Arena.
    Football

    Except for UW, Pac-12 Power Rankings Show Healthy League

    21 hours ago
    Taki Taimani pulls down an Arkansas State runner.
    Football

    Taimani Leaves Disappointing UW Season Behind, Enters Portal

    20 hours ago
    Dawg Eyes look down on the action.
    Football

    All Games on Saturdays on Huskies' 2022 Football Schedule

    Dec 16, 2021
    Inoke Breckterfield could be the next D-line coach at the UW.
    Football

    Report Says SEC D-Line Coach in Talks with UW

    Dec 16, 2021