Redman Will Join McDonald at San Diego State

The University of Washington pulled a football coach out of the Mountain West Conference, but it keeps losing players to it.

On Friday, former reserve Husky tight end Mark Redman disclosed that he will play at San Diego State, joining one-time UW starting outside linebacker Cooper McDonald.

Both players departed the UW and entered the transfer portal after former Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer took over the Huskies.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Redman spent two seasons with Jimmy Lake's Huskies, appearing in all 16 games and starting once against Colorado. He caught one pass for 5 yards in his career.

A 4-star recruit from Newport Beach, California, Redman came to the UW with Ethan Garbers, his Corona del Mar quarterback. Garbers left following the 2020 season and transferred to UCLA, where he's serving as the backup quarterback.

Redman and McDonald were highly thought in Seattle, hence their immediate playing time.

McDonald, however, publicly stated he was transferring to San Diego State to play alongside his brother, Aztecs senior linebacker Caden McDonald.

Redman's reasons for leaving is not clear. With Cade Otton entering the NFL draft and passing up a final season of eligibility, the young Californian stood a good chance to replace him as the starter if not play a lot if he didn't.

