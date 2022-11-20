Skip to main content

Remember the Alamo, It's a Bowl Option for UW

The San Antonio postseason game had a representative at the Husky game with Colorado.
J.P. Limbaugh, Alamo Bowl representative and beverage company vice president from San Antonio, had never been to Husky Stadium until Saturday night.

He was highly complimentary of the game-day setting, seated high above the action in the press box where he could the field, Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains.

"It's beautiful," Limbaugh said. "Great setting for college football."

He could have said the same thing about the University of Washington football team, which dismantled Colorado 54-7 for its fifth consecutive victory.

Beautiful.

Limbaugh and his bowl committee are seeking the highest-ranking Pac-12 team outside of the CFP and the Rose Bowl to face a comparable Big 12 team on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Alamodome in game that will be televised by ESPN.

The 12th-ranked Huskies (9-2 overall, 6-2 Pac-12), currently tied for third in the conference standings with Utah, could be a good fit for a bowl they've appeared in just once before in 2011.

"The quarterback is playing at a very high level right now," Limbaugh said of Michael Penix Jr, who alone is a big draw. "The offense is scoring points and they're playing very well at the right time this year."

It was four Husky coaches ago when the UW faced Baylor and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III in a game that set all sorts of offensive records, with the Bears winning 67-56.

That performance also caused a shakeup for Steve Sarkisian's then Husky coaching staff as he felt compelled or was forced to dismiss defensive coordinator Nick Holt, who had come with him from USC.

Curiously, Sarkisian's 24th-ranked Texas team (7-4 overall, 5-3 Big 12) is considered one of the leading Big 12 candidates to land in this game, as well.

"It was a great game," Limbaugh said of the 2011 outing. "The fans were excited. The city of San Antonio enjoyed the game that day."

Besides Texas, Kansas State (8-3, 6-2), Oklahoma State (7-4, 4-4), Texas Tech (6-5, 4-4) and even Baylor (6-5, 4-4) once more seem to be the leading candidates for this postseason outing. Barring a huge shift in coming outcomes, Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5) likely is not a possibility for the Alamo. 

Yet the Huskies very well could be headed for Texas.

"We know the fans like to see points scored," Limbaugh said. "At the end of the day, if [the Huskies] are the team that comes to San Antonio, we'll be excited."

