A Replacement Candidate for Adams with UW Ties to Consider

Junior Adams turned up on Twitter with his face photoshopped into an Oregon sweatshirt and a headset, standing amid players in Autzen Stadium, which was the Ducks' way of fast-track introducing him as their new co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach.

The Ducks lured Adams away from the University of Washington after he worked three seasons on the coaching staffs for Chris Petersen and Jimmy Lake, and another two weeks for new Husky leader Kalen DeBoer.

UW fans bemoaned the loss of this suddenly coveted coach to their bitter rival, fearful that Husky receivers might follow Adams out the door, forgetful that seven pass-catchers already had departed on his watch over the past 13 months.

Rivalry aside, it was more than a little ironic that Adams ended up at Oregon because it was the most recent Huskies-Ducks game that blew up the UW coaching staff and put everyone's careers in jeopardy. That day, Jimmy Lake impulsively shoved a player on the sideline and was dismissed for a bevy of shortcomings, and it was clear all or most of his coaches soon would be gone, too.

So now what?

With replacement names for Adams being tossed around left and right, Jermaine Kearse automatically comes up because he was an accomplished UW and NFL wide receiver, and Lake previously added him to the program in some capacity as a consultant position. Still, it's unclear whether Kearse would really want to dive into recruiting.

Here's another name to add to the mix: DJ McCarthy.

McCarthy is a former Husky pass-catcher from 1991-93 who's built a long-winding resume working with receivers. The Florida resident has coached for Florida Atlantic, LSU, UCLA, Nevada, UCF, Bethune Cookman, Florida A&M, the Edmonton Eskimos and the Oakland Raiders.

He has tutored Stephon Diggs at a Maryland receivers academy he co-founded, Nate Burleson at Nevada, Brandon Marshall at UCF and Brandon LaFell at LSU. He can count 11 different receivers who under his guidance have gone on to play in the NFL.

DJ McCarthy coached NFL standout Brandon Marshall at UCF. Twitter

McCarthy actually came though Seattle last April, attended spring practice and chatted up his former Husky quarterback Damon Huard and one-time recruiting coordinator Dick Baird.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound McCarthy arrived at Washington as a walk-on from Long Beach City College in Southern California. He appeared in a reserve role for Don James' final team in 1992, but didn't catch any passes. The following season went much better.

Then coach Jim Lambright awarded scholarships to four of his Husky walk-ons: linebacker John Fiala, kicker Jason Crabbe, offensive lineman Jeff Aselin and McCarthy.

The receiver returned the favor by coming up with 14 receptions for 116 yards and 2 scores that season. He played a key role in a thrilling 24-23 comeback win over California in Berkeley. With the Huskies falling down by 20 points, McCarthy was part of an amazing comeback. He hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Huard to pull his team within 23-17 with 2:06 left to play. The UW won it when Huard connected with tight end Mark Bruener on an 7-yard scoring pass with 1:04 remaining.

Huard and Bruener each have sons on the current Husky team in redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Huard and sophomore inside linebacker Carson Bruener, both starters in the season-ending Apple Cup against Washington State.

McCarthy, coaching for 25 years now and experiencing the game's ups and downs along the way, would be a good fit again at Husky Stadium. He could first introduce himself to the sons of his former teammates, then share his knowledge with those who have come after him to play his position.

