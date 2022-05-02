Skip to main content

Replaying Saturday's Scrimmage Through Skylar Lin's Lens

The young photographer was so close on Lonyatta Alexander's one-handed catch he could have been playing defense.

Fifteen spring football practices came to a close on Saturday afternoon, on a perfect day at Husky Stadium, as new University of Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer offered a public showing.

Sort of like an art gallery, only with helmets and pads.

There were one-handed catches, a touchdown here and there, a lot of smiling faces, celebrations galore and a lot of Husky and fan interaction afterward.

Photographer Skylar Lin, an energetic Seattle college student, turned up everywhere throughout the stadium with his camera to document the football festivities. 

Now everyone has to wait three months before the Huskies start up again with another month of practice before they open the season on Sept. 3 against Kent State, in the first of four consecutive Husky Stadium games. 

Following their scrimmage performances, quarterback Sam Huard, though just a redshirt freshman, could be in the thick of things for a starting job, as could his high school and now UW teammate Lonyatta Alexander Jr., who showed he certainly can make the sensational one-handed catch. 

Yet Michael Penix Jr., the Indiana transfer always so cool and calm while navigating the pocket, will be in the middle of the QB competition, as well. 

Defensive backs Alex Cook, Mishael Powell, Jordan Perryman and others seem to be bonding quickly following the departures of cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon to this past week's NFL draft, which went well for them. 

Meantime, take a long look at Skylar Lin's collection of 18 photos while we wait for football to start up again. 

Also, the full DeBoer post-scrimmage news conference that runs 13 minutes can be found in the top video.

