Robles Will Tee It Up Against Former Team
Tyler Robles knows all about pressure.
Such as coming to the University of Washington and winning the kicking job, only to have the guy he replaced, three-year starter Grady Gross, be granted an extra year of eligibility.
So far Robles has been able to maintain his role as the No. 1 guy through four games, relegating Gross to kickoff duties only, but now he's got a new stress to deal with this weekend.
He's facing USC, his original team before transferring to Texas State and on to the UW.
Since coming to Montlake, the 5-foot-7, 175-pound Robles has been thinking about this game.
"I'd be lying if I said I didn't," he acknowledged.
From the San Diego area, Robles spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Trojans as a back-up kicker.
As a freshman, they let himk a PAT against Nevada and three kickoffs against Louisville in the Holiday Bowl. As a sophomore, all he did was watch.
Both years, the Huskies beat his team, 52-42 in Los Angeles and 26-21 in Seattle.
"I'll be exiting to go back," Robles said. "Obviously, I cut my teeth there."
The Huskies took him on after he got a chance to put his leg on display at Texas State, which is located in San Marcos, halfway between San Antonio and Austin.
He was near perfect for the 7-6 Bobcats by connecting on 21 of 23 field-goal attempts and all but one of 54 extra-point kicks. He led the Sun Belt in scoring. He set a Texas State record with 116 points.
Then it was into the transfer portal a second time and he made a connection with the Huskies.
"Washington's got a lot of things," he said. "Obviously, the Big Ten. Coming back to the Big Ten is an honor. Big games. Big stages."
For the Huskies so far, Robles has made 7 of 9 field -goal attempts, including three against Utah State. He connected on a season-long 48-yarder against Washington State. He's made his last five in a row.
If there's a close game in Los Angeles on Saturday, he could have a chance to settle it against his old team, which would make it all that more meaningful.
"Wherever the team needs me, I'll be ready to go," Robles said.
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Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.