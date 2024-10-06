Rogers Puts Blame on Interception Where It Belongs
Three things we were reminded about Will Rogers this past week: he' s a gamer, highly superstitious and a relentless kidder.
On Saturday night, the University of Washington quarterback by way of Mississippi State wasn't more than a few minutes removed from him and his teammates beating Michigan 27-17 when he entered an old team room at Husky Stadium used to do postgame interviews, walked up to a reporter, smiled and said, "It was your fault."
In fact, for emphasis, he mentioned this several times, clearly enjoying the moment and having fun with it.
"As soon as I threw it, I definitely thought of you," Rogers said impishly.
What he was referring to was his fourth-quarter interception when he tried to drop one in over the defense to tight end Keleki Latu, only to have Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausman reach up and steal it in a game tied at 17 with 10:11 left to play.
"I honestly thought me made a really good play," Rogers said.
The senior from Brandon, Mississippi, otherwise enjoyed a highly productive game against the Big Ten powerhouse before a sellout crowd and an NBC national TV broadcast, completing 21 of 31 passes for 271 yards and 2 touchdowns -- and that one pick.
During the week, the aforementioned reporter had asked the quarterback about him not throwing an interception through the first five games and if he had previously enjoyed a similar streak at Mississippi State.
Rogers reacted in mock horror, suggesting he had been jinxed by simply hearing the question, that he would blame the writer if an interception happened against Michigan.
The quarterback went on to explain that, yes, he was highly superstitious, and broke down all of his pregame actions, such as listening to a specific song on the team bus and putting on his football uniform in a fastidious fashion.
During the game, a UW spokesperson alerted the media that Rogers had gone 269 passes at both of his schools without throwing an interception before Michigan intervened.
Or, of course, until that reporter had entered into Rogers' world of good vibrations and carelessly caused it.
"It was your fault," a smiling Rogers said one last time, before heading to the locker room.
