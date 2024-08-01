Rogers Understands Why No One's Talking About Him
Will Rogers doesn't show up on many preseason quarterback lists of any kind, spur any lasting podcast discussion about his skill set or have much of a national profile.
It's almost as if he's been forgotten or simply ignored since he arrived at the University of Washington, which seems odd for someone who drew 40 starts, threw for 12,315 yards and 94 touchdowns, and set 29 school records at his previous stop, Mississippi State.
Rogers says he's well aware of his pronounced lack of individual attention -- and is fairly certain he knows why.
"Definitely, I think it's kind of the down year that I had last year that's because of that," he said earlier this week. "But I don't really look into that too much."
Rogers' 2023 season in the SEC took a turn for the worse when he injured his left and non-throwing shoulder after connecting on 3 touchdown passes in a 41-28 victory over Western Michigan at midseason. He came off the field early in the fourth quarter, entered a medical tent and then headed to the locker room and didn't play again for more than a month.
He missed the next four games, three of which Mississippi State lost, before returning to beat Southern Miss 41-20 and lose to Ole Miss 17-7 in the Egg Bowl.
Now nearly 2,500 miles from home, Rogers feels healthy and ready to finish strong as he completes his college football career in Montlake and sees where it takes him.
"The biggest thing for me is to be where my feet are at," he said, sounding like the coach's son that he is. "If I come to work every day and be the best version of myself every day and just be a litlte bit better than I was the day before, everything will take care of itself."
Rogers is one of four UW quarterbacks going through the paces of Husky fall camp, warming up alongside freshman Demond Williams Jr., Northern Colorado sophomore transfer Shea Kuykendall and junior walk-on Teddy Purcell.
He's got one fall practice in the books as the UW begins its countdown to its Aug. 31 season opener against Weber State in Husky Stadium. He's come to Jedd Fisch's team to play in a pro-style offense and see if can get people talking about him, cetainly those that make the pro football decisions on personnel.
"I'm feeling good and all that now," Rogers said, "so I'm excited."
