UW Roster Review, No. 0-99: Rosengarten Shows He Can Play Anywhere, Any Time

The big Coloradoan has impressed the coaching staff with his early progress.

Myles Murao was the big name of the bunch. Geirean Hatchett arrived with the most impressive recruiting profile. Gaard Memmelaar was the strongest. Sam Peacock was a late flip.

Yet among the five offensive lineman from the University of Washington's class of 2020 recruits — a group of blockers possibly unmatched in Husky annals for collective attention and potential coming in — Roger Rosengarten appears to be a little more advanced than the rest.

He's the only one to receive live action as a true freshman last season, pulling snaps in the 44-27 victory over Arizona.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Rosengarten from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, also might be the most versatile linemen of this bunch.

"Roger is extremely athletic," Husky coach Jimmy Lake said. "We could really move him up and down the line."

While Hatchett and Murao already have tested out at guard and center, Rosengarten has received a tutorial only at left tackle. Yet he appears to have similar ability to Nick Harris and Coleman Shelton, who each started at tackle, guard and center for the Huskies, and now have NFL jobs.

The UW coaching staff loves to move these guys around like chess pieces, eager to see what they can come up with. Usually players such as Jaxson Kirkland move from guard to tackle, but Rosengarten could move in the opposite direction, to guard from tackle, depending on the team need.

Rosengarten, of course, is still putting on weight, eventually moving into the 300-plus range with his big frame.

"He's still a young puppy," Lake said. "Eventually, if we wanted to, we could move him inside. He's that smart, that athletic."

Going down the roster in numerical order, this is another of our post-spring assessments of all of the Husky talent at hand, gleaned from a month of observations, as a way to keep everyone engaged during the offseason.

Rosengarten wears No. 72, a number he has all to himself on a team that uses a lot of duplicate digits. It's a number previously worn by several highly accomplished Husky linemen such as Marshall Cromer, Eric Moran, Kevin Gogan, Kris Rongen, Bob Sapp and Trey Adams.

Roger Rosengarten works out in the offseason. UW Athletics

A 4-star recruit, Rosengarten came to the Huskies after fielding scholarship offers from schools such as Oklahoma, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State and most of the Pac-12 Conference.

While Rosengarten has pulled a lot of left-tackle snaps, he's still third in line behind starter Jaxson Kirkland and Kirkland's understudy Troy Fautanu. It's good for everyone that the big Coloradoan can likely shift somewhere else if Fautanu proves as immovable as Kirkland has become in the starting lineup.

Either way, Lake and his Husky coaching staff will find a spot up front for Rosengarten somewhere in due time. It's always a promising sign for those true freshmen who can play right away.

"He has a bright future around here," the UW head coach said. "He's already played some football for us and he's going to play a lot more football for us moving forward."

Rosengarten's 2021 Outlook: Projected backup offensive tackle

UW Service Time: Played in 1 game

Stats: None

Individual Honors: Not yet

Pro Prospects: 2025 NFL second-day draftee

