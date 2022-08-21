The Competition for a Starting Husky Rusher Narrows

No position for the University of Washington football team has been in a state of flux more than running back — and this was the case even before Kalen DeBoer took over as coach.

The new Husky staff brought in portal transfers from Nebraska, New Mexico and Virginia to beef up the numbers and increase the competition. The coaches patiently have waited for three holdover players to return to good health following knee or shoulder injuries. And they've steadily thinned down the once heavy contingent of Texas power runners.

Should newcomer Wayne Taulapapa be named the starter for the first game against Kent State from the seven-player competition — and all signs are pointing to him — the Huskies will open with five different players at running back in the past five games dating back to last season.

Before him, the graduated Kamari Pleasant started against Washington State; now sophomore Cam Davis opened at Colorado; departed tight end Cade Otton slipped into the running-back spot for the first play against Arizona State and the graduated Sean McGrew took the field first against Oregon.

Taulapapa, the 5-foot-11, 207-pounder from Honolulu by way of the Atlantic Coast Conference, brings 27 starts with him from Virginia, and he and former Cornhusker Will Nixon from Waco, Texas, have taken the most snaps since fall camp began.

On Saturday, DeBoer singled out those two when asked about the ongoing position battle.

"Wayne and Will both had some really nice plays," the Husky coach said following the team's second scrimmage. "They did what they're supposed to do. They were really consistent, broke some tackles. Wayne showed some physicality when we needed it."

Asked if they were the leaders to be the No. 1 tailback this season, DeBoer said, "Wayne for sure; Will is right there in the hunt."

Nixon comes to the Huskies after spending two seasons at Nebraska as a wide receiver, and returning to running back, which he played as a high school senior..

"He doesn't shy away from being physical and getting hard yards," DeBoer said.

7 Gallery 7 Images

Coming off injuries and rejoining the mix, redshirt freshman Sam Adams II and sophomore Cam Davis fit in the next tier of candidates.

The much heralded Adams, the son of a former Seahawks defensive lineman and grandson of an NFL offensive lineman, both named Sam Adams, recently surprised his coaches with his full range of capabilities.

"He was probably a little more slippery inside than I envisioned," DeBoer said. "He's been consistent catching the ball, just solid all around."

New Mexico transfer Aaron Dumas and redshirt freshman Jay'Veon Sunday seemingly come next because they're not quite perfect fits for the spread offense that will be utilized. Neither has much of a background as a receiver coming out of the backfield.

Asked about those two, DeBoer said, "They're rotating in. When you have that many guys, it's hard to give everyone a ton of reps."

Finally, there's Richard Newton, a junior who started three games last season before suffering a season-ending injury against UCLA. He's been in uniform, but he still hasn't been cleared to practice without restrictions.

"He's doing everything he can, he just hasn't done anything," DeBoer said. "He's easing back into it. It takes time. ... I can't wait for him to get back out there because I know he's made a lot of play for us."

Check the attached photo gallery for a more detailed breakdown on each of the seven candidates.

