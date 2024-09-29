Russell Davis Sighting at Rutgers -- He Was in Uniform But Didn't Play
It might have escaped notice to team followers, but Russell Davis II was in a University of Washington game uniform for the first time at Rutgers, as one of the 74 Huskies who traveled to New Jersey, though the defensive lineman didn't play.
Davis is a 6-foot-3, 217-pound junior who came to the UW with Jedd Fisch from Arizona, where he played two seasons in a hybrid edge/down lineman role as a reserve. However, he suffered some sort of leg injury in fall camp that put him on crutches and has kept him out.
Notably, Davis is the son of former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Russell Davis, who played for a Mike Holmgren-coached team in 2006 that won the NFC West and a year later for a New York Giants team that won the Super Bowl.
The younger Davis played 11 games for Arizona in 2023, coming up with 16 tackles that included 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, and 12 games as a freshman in 2022.
Redshirt freshman cornerback Leroy Bryant likewise made the trip to Rutgers. Last season, he played in seven games for the Huskies, mostly on special teams, while maintaining his redshirt status because three of those outings came in the postseason and didn't count against him.
Bryant was one of the most used freshman for the Huskies' 14-1 and national runner-up team. He was injured in fall camp, coming out with possibly an upper-body issue, though that's not been confirmed. His program ascension has been noteworthy because he came in with higher-rated corners Caleb Presley and Curley Reed III and got on the field first.
Also, sixth-year senior running back Cam Davis started his first UW game in two seasons when the Huskies opened with him and Jonah Coleman in a two-back alignment that kept wide receiver Giles Jackson out momentarily.
This 6-foot, 214-pound Davis, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, actually drew his fourth career start, with each coming in separate seasons. He made his first start against Boise State in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl, opened against Colorado in Boulder in 2021 and then started against Oregon State at home in 2022.
The Huskies also took 6-foot-4, 229-pound junior edge rusher Jake Jennings from Gig Harbor, Washington, to Rutgers and for the second week in a row used him on the kickoff unit, the first games in his UW career.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington