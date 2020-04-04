HuskyMaven
All in the Family: Another Otton Reveals He Has a UW Football Offer

Dan Raley

Sporting activities remain at a standstill everywhere, with University of Washington spring football notably canceled or postponed, but the Husky coaching staff is keeping busy working toward the future.

Ryan Otton, a lanky 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end and defensive end from Tumwater High School in Tumwater, Washington, tweeted on Friday that he has received a scholarship offer from the UW.

"I know a guy on that team," Otton said.

That person would be Cade Otton, the Huskies' 6-5, 240-pound junior, the No. 1 tight end and a certifiable NFL prospect. His brother, five years younger. Cade wears No. 87, as shown in the accompanying photo and video.

This Otton wears No. 10 at the prep level and will follow his brother to the UW, not join him.

He's just a Tumwater sophomore. Class of 2022.

According to the various recruiting websites, Ryan Otton has football offers from Washington, Oregon State and UNLV in hand.

He's another grandson for the state's winningest high school football coach, Sid Otton, who retired as Tumwater's legendary leader in 2016.

Ryan's father, Tim, is Tumwater High's defensive coordinator.

His uncle, Brad, is a former USC quarterback.

Ryan Otton helped lead Tumwater to a 14-0 football season and the 2A state championship in December, with his team beating Steilacoom 48-34 in the title game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Washington.

The Thunderbirds were able to withstand the heroics 5-star uncommitted recruit Emeka Egbuka, who scored four touchdowns for the state runner-up.

While this younger Otton didn't score in that game, he showed what he could earlier. In a game against Rochester, Ryan went 98 yards with TD reception against Rochester.

 This Otton also is a basketball player at Tumwater High, a power forward. One of his better games was a 10-point, 12-rebound performance in a 66-42 victory over Aberdeen.

His final basketball outing of the season came on March 6, when the T-Birds lost to Black Hills 65-57 in a playoff game.

