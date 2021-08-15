Saturday's Husky Scrimmage is a Kirkland Family Affair

A former All-Pac-10 offensive guard shows up to watch his son, a returning All-Pac-12 offensive tackle, prepare for the coming season.

From a seat about five rows up, Dean Kirkland sat and watched Jaxson Kirkland practice on Saturday morning at Husky Stadium.

Father and son.

They're destined to be a pair of unforgettable University of Washington football players from the same stock, 30 years apart as seniors, similarly feted and decorated.

A Portland-area developer, Dean Kirkland was a first-team All-Pac-10 offensive guard who finished his Husky career on a 10-2 team that ended up in the 1991 Rose Bowl and beat Iowa 46-34.

He sees similarities in his offensive line with the one built around Jaxson, a returning first-team All-Pac-12 selection at offensive tackle and being touted as a NFL first-rounder.

The father ticked off the names of Lincoln Kennedy, Jeff Pahukoa, Rick Schulman, Ed Cunningham and Siupeli Malamala, former UW offensive linemen who teamed with him and would share in anywhere from one to three Rose Bowls. He felt people overlooked them back then and the same is true now with his son's group.

"I'm excited for this Husky team," Dean Kirkland said. "I think these guys are going to do big things. I think people who are underestimating these guys are in for a big surprise."

Play of the Day

Saturday's situational scrimmage offered a lot of big plays offensively and defensively, but the one that stood out the most came when No. 1 quarterback Dylan Morris stood in the pocket, pivoted to his right and found Terrell Bynum streaking down the sideline for a 27-yard touchdown pass. What made the play special was these two beat much heralded cornerback Trent McDuffie on the throw.

Hit of the Day

With the No. 1 offense first-and-goal on the opposing 1, following a 27-yard completion to tight end Cade Otton, Morris handed the ball to Richard Newton for what seemed would be an easy score. Jackson Sirmon had other plans. The sophomore linebacker dropped Newton for a loss back to the 5 with a crunching hit.

Rookie Mistake

In the hurry-up offense, freshman quarterback Sam Huard moved his team 40 yards to the opposing 20, completing 5 of 6 passes, including a pair to Kennedy Catholic High School teammate Jabez Tinae. He looked comfortable and confident. However, the drive ended abruptly when Huard tried to force one in to a receiver at the goal line and reserve linebacker Ben Hines intercepted him.

Fresh Face

The longest run of the day was a 24-yarder by freshman running back Jay'Veon Sunday, who took a handoff from Huard and darted up the right sideline, making defenders miss. Earlier, he scored on a 1-yard run. The shifty runner from Waco, Texas, bidding for playing time in a stacked position room, prompted this quote from UW running-backs coach Keith Bonapha: "It's like trying to figure out which car to pull out of the garage. Those cars are all really nice."

Texas 2-Step

Who knew Texas Tech transfer wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk was such an effective blocker? With Jalen McMillan running a fly sweep, Polk provided an escort, took on touted cornerback Jacobe Covington and knocked the defender on his backside, enabling McMillan to scoot for 14 yards.

Absentee List

Players unavailable for the scrimmage with assorted injuries but in attendance were outside linebackers Zion Tupuola-Fetui and Jordan Lolohea, inside linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala, offensive tackle Sam Peacock, tight end Quentin Moore, defensive backs Davon Banks and Dyson McCutcheon, and safety Cam Williams. Safety Asa Turner was not in the stadium for reasons unknown.

Kid Stuff

Touted outside linebacker Sav'ell Smalls wandered over to get some water from a drink station set up against the stands and five youngsters saw this, raced down a stadium aisle and pleaded with him to fist bump each of them, which he did.