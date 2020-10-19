SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Washington Linebacker Sav’ell Smalls Highlights and the Latest Evaluation

Mike Martin

Sav’ell Smalls is considered the best University of Washington outside linebacker in the 2020 class.  After just a few days in a helmet and pads, the freshman drew praise for his progress from his Husky coaches.

While his decision to stay home and play for Washington could boost future recruiting, we look at what's he capable of doing right now at outside linebacker.

The first thing one notices about Smalls is that he combines excellent size with supreme athleticism. 

At Kennedy Catholic, Smalls lined up at wideout, slot, OLB, ILB and as a defensive tackle  and was successful at each position. He will be used as an outside linebacker at the UW. 

Strengths

Athleticism  Smalls' athleticism is off the charts. You see the same guy juke his way to the end zone on a curl route and on the next play swim over a guard for a sack.

Versatility  This goes hand in hand with athleticism, but it takes him a step further. Getting live snaps on both offense and defense helps him get a bigger picture of the game, raising his football IQ higher. He knows what's coming at him.

Effort  Yes, he’s fast, but what’s more impressive is he consistently chases down ball carriers on the other side of the formation.

Position Fit  Sav’ell sees himself as a defensive end or outside linebacker type of player with the occasional drop in coverage. You’d be hard-pressed to find a coach who would disagree. However, it's not like everyone is just going to forget about all of those clips of him playing receiver. Tight-end coaches won’t.  

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Ct33
Ct33

Huge commit for the Dawgs. Smalls should be able to come in and make an impact for the Huskies right away. Definitely something to be very excited about for Husky nation.

TerryHollimon
TerryHollimon

Editor

He will also attract other top recruits to UW. Huge deal for the Dawgs.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: Rongen Left Cal with Something to Remember Him

The University of Washington offensive guard was a little unconventional, with no better example than a moment he had in Berkeley.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

WATCH: Jim Mora Talks State of the Huskies and Pac-12

Jim Mora joins Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller to talk about the Pac-12 North, the UW transition to the John Donovan offense, and breaking in a new Husky quarterback.

Trevor Mueller

Huskies Limit Scrimmage Info, But Appear to be Making Strides

No word on which quarterback played the best over the weekend in game-like conditions as UW shields their progress.

Dan Raley

by

DawgForLife

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pinkel Shared in the National Championship Rewards

The former University of Washington offensive coordinator took a midseason beating but he was there to see the Huskies run the table for a title.

Dan Raley

by

Patrick T

Scoutlook: Will Freshman Center Myles Murao Be an Early Contributor?

Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller goes in-depth on newcomer Myles Murao. The Southern California offensive lineman arrived on Montlake with high expectations. Can he contribute early?

Trevor Mueller

by

AimeeAllen

NFL Huskies: Gaskin Has Best Pro Rushing Day Yet Against Jets

Former University of Washington running back gets better every week for the Dolphins, leads Miami to another win.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Husky Maven Podcast Addresses New Defensive Leaders, Coaching Insecurity

Our Second Thought discussion addresses the Washington's defensive changes created by the departures of Joe Tryon and Levi Onwuzurike. Who are the defensive leaders now? And is there a coach feeling some heat?

Mike Martin

Huskies Hold Saturday Scrimmage, No Word How Well It Went

Freshman tight end catches short touchdown pass from new quarterback during weekend competition.

Dan Raley

All Eyes Are on the Quarterback Battle: Who Will Lead the Huskies?

The University of Washington hasn't had a wide-open quarterback competition since 2014. Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller looks at the many candidates seeking the job now.

Trevor Mueller

by

AimeeAllen

WATCH/LISTEN: Mike Yam Breaks Down the Washington Football Schedule

The broadcaster joins Husky Maven's Mike Martin on On Second Thought as they look at the Washington Huskies football schedule. Will the California or Oregon game be Washington's toughest?

Mike Martin