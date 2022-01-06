Skip to main content
If You Can't Beat 'Em, Join 'Em: Racanelli Transfers to Montana

Former Husky wide receiver will play for the team that upset his in the opener.

On an otherwise embarrassing day for football, Sawyer Racanelli must have seen something he liked.

The former University of Washington wide receiver disclosed on Wednesday that he will play for Montana, the FCS team that got a bad Husky season off to a terrible start by upsetting Racanellli and his teammates 13-7.

So the UW is still losing to the Griz, this time with manpower.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Racanelli, while a decent athlete with exceptional hands, was probably a Big Sky player all along. He wasn't going to unseat the UW regulars, though the receivers continue to leave the program in droves, this year and last.

He appeared in 11 of the 12 games this fall, mostly on special teams but subbing in at times on scrimmage plays. He had 5 tackles in kick coverage, but didn't catch a pass in his two seasons in Seattle. 

From Brush Prairie, Washington, Racanelli missed his senior season at Hockinson High with an injury before recuperating and launching his college career. 

He joins a Montana team that finished 10-3 after beating the Huskies and advancing through two rounds of the FCS playoffs. 

The Grizzlies coach is Bob Hauck, a former UW assistant coach. Racanelli will answer to wide-receivers and associate head coach Brent Pease, who was the Huskies' receivers coach in 2014 and 2015 for Chris Petersen.

Sawyer Racanelli has transferred to Montana.
