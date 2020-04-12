Scout Look: How the Huskies’ Receiver Room Stacks Up

Ty Jones, Puka Nacua, Terrell Bynum, Austin Osborne and Marquis Spiker are the veterans, and newcomers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan arrive as promising newcomers for receivers coach Junior Adams to work with. On paper, the UW receivers look like playmakers.

But how do they stack up to others across the Pac-12?

Contender: USC

(247Sports player rating is in parenthesis)

The Trojans boast a receiving corps considered one of the nation's most impressive. Highly rated Tyler Vaughns (.9816), Amon-Ra St. Brown (.9948) and Drake London (.9087) give USC a dangerous trio.

Then there are the newcomers. Husky fans might be familiar with Bru McCoy (.9944) and Kyle Ford (.9812), who chose USC over the UW.

Jake’s Take: USC has a ton of talent and looks like the class of the conference. The Trojans' size, speed and scheme should give defensive coordinators fits in the fall.

Contender: Oregon

The Ducks bring back most of their receiving production from a successful last season. The receiver size is a step down from Washington and USC, but Oregon continues to rely on speedier pass-catchers who historically have done well in Eugene.

Johnny Johnson (.82260), Mycha Pitman (.9578) and Jaylon Redd (.9243) are all 6 feet or shorter.

Jake’s Take: There is no doubt Oregon has one of the more experienced receiver rooms in the conference. The Ducks have recruited to suit their style of offense.

Darkhorse: Washington State

Statistically, the Cougars produce the most amount of receiving yards in the nation. But with Mike Leach's Air Raid offense gone and replaced by Nick Rolovich's run-and-shoot offense, things might be different.

Davontavean Martin headlines a receiving room of under-the-radar players.

Jake’s Take: The Cougars' talent at this time, can't be considered as conference elite. It remains to be seen if Rolovich can get as much out of his receivers as his predecessor.

The Verdict: Washington

Husky coach Jimmy Lake has stated that the playbook has been simplified, which is good news for the UW’s talented youngsters, particularly the receivers.

Ty Jones (.9079), a US Army All-American receiver from Provo, Utah, saw very little action last season as a junior because of an injury, recording zero receptions. However, the long-bodied junior showed flashes of brilliance in his sophomore campaign.

Sophomore Terrell Bynum (.9105) became one of Jacob Eason’s favorite targets in the second half of the year. The four-star Bynum has shown the ability to be a standout slot with the ability to make catches in traffic.

The most talented of all receivers might be Puka Nacua (.9404). The Utah native had productive outings against Arizona and Oregon before suffering a broken foot in practice that ended his freshman season. He has big-play ability and all the makings of a No. 1 target.

Mix Jones, Bynum and Nacua with Spiker (.9703), who made clutch plays in spots last year, and Austin Osborne (.9180). Add incoming freshmen Jalen McMillan (.9702) and Rome Odunze (.9178), and it makes for a formidable receiving room.

Jake’s Take: Based on projections for the upcoming season, the Washington receiver room is one of the best in the Pac-12. The Huskies should rank second in the conference behind USC in talent and ahead of Oregon.