Seattle-Based Sports Agent Joins UW as Revenue Share Negotiator
Cameron Foster, who as a sports agent has negotiated on behalf of University of Washington football players for decades, will move to the other side of the table and represent the school in revenue-sharing agreements with athletes going forward, the UW announced on Friday.
Foster, 58, is a former Husky rower and a 1988 graduate who officially will assume the title of senior director of contracts and cap management, according to a school release.
Foremost he will act as the UW's lead negotiator on revenue share agreements. He will join a cap- management team. He also will be asked to develop and manage strategies for revenue sharing, roster management and name, image and likeness concerns.
"He has made a career of advocating for athletes across a range of complex financial and legal matters and we welcome Cameron back to his alma mater," UW athletic director Pat Chun said in a prepared statement.
Foster, who keeps an office in a North Seattle home that looks out on Lake Washington, first made everyone of aware of him in the sports world in 1989 when, as a second-year law student at the University of Puget Sound, he joined forces with Seattle Seahawks safety Kenny Easley to form their own agency.
Easley, in dealing with health issues that would lead to a liver transplant, had felt he wasn't receiving enough personalized attention from his previous agents who worked for Leigh Steinberg. He wanted something more inclusive to his needs.
Foster and Easley kept their business arrangement together for the next 27 years.
On his own, Foster created Reign Sports Management and later somewhat ironically joined Steinberg's business as a senior vice president.
Along the way, Foster has represented more than 100 athletes, with former Huskies Vita Vea, Kaleb McGary, Nick Harris, Rome Odunze and Napoleon Kaufman among his clients, plus Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa on a more national level.
"We are truly at the beginning of a transformational period in college sports," Foster said in a school release. "The complexities of negotiations, cap management and revenue share have added challenges to the traditional athletic department, and I am excited to join a department leading the way on cutting-edge approaches to turning challenges into opportunities."
