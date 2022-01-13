Shephard's Name Continues to Circulate, But No New UW Receivers Coach Yet

JaMarcus Shephard, for nearly a week now, has been mentioned as the next University of Washington receivers coach.

That is, when the Purdue receivers coach for the past five seasons hasn't been paraded around online as the next Notre Dame receivers coach.

Unlike last month's hiring of Kalen DeBoer as the Husky head coach, unnamed sources from South Bend to Seattle practically have made it sport by wildly trying to guess what Shephard might do professionally, with the information varying depending on the time zone.

This much we know: Washington has a job opening created when Junior Adams accepted an Oregon offer to become the Ducks' co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach.

This much we know: Shephard's name immediately surfaced as a candidate to replace Adams.

This much we know: Neither Shephard nor the University of Washington has announced any sort of formal hiring.

This much we know: It could happen, but it hasn't as far as a public pronouncement goes.

Meantime, one local website that covers the UW has gone so far as to list potential recruiting targets for Shephard to pursue.

Another website in the Midwest has apologized for naming Shephard as the Fighting Irish receivers coach.

Unnamed sources now say that Baylor receivers coach Chansi Stuckey is headed to Notre Dame.

This much we know: The Irish haven't announced his hiring.

Meantime, Shephard is still the Purdue receivers coach, though it seems that connection won't last through next season.

No sources, just a hunch.

Shephard appears to be job-shopping.

Again no sources, just an opinion.

The UW no doubt is eager to get a new coach on board. The next recruiting sign date is two and a half weeks away and the Huskies could use some new receivers.

They should be announcing a replacement any time now.

Shephard appears to be available.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven