UW QBs: Should Jimmy Lake Play More Than One of These Guys Against Cal?

Jimmy Lake has been a defensive guru, churning out a lot of NFL talent on that side of the ball, but can he do the same offensively as the University of Washington football coach? Questions abound at Husky quarterback for him.

Who will he hand the starting job to on November 7 against California?

The pool of candidates is large but the talent is uncertain in the quarterback room for the Huskies, which may require Lake to play more than one of these guys against the Golden Bears. He's said as much already.

Arguments can be made for each of the four quarterbacks in competition to receive the start. They're pulling equal snaps.

Sophomore Jacob Sirmon is the only one on the depth chart with any game-day experience in a Husky uniform. Can he turn that advantage into a starting job? He's been waiting a long time for his chance to be the No. 1 guy.

Dylan Morris, a redshirt freshman, filled in last year behind starter Jacob Eason and Sirmon. Does Morris have the arm to get the job done and can he overcome the total lack of game experience?

Ethan Garbers, a true freshman and the brother of Cal quarterback Chase Garbers, comes with high expectations after being singled out as the nation's fourth-best pro-style recruit in the 2020 class and California’s No. 12 player overall. Can the young guy hang with the others?

The final quarterback in the mix is senior transfer Kevin Thomson from Sacramento State. He has the most college game experience of anyone in contention. He was selected Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year last season. Can he translate it to the Pac-12 level?

New Husky offensive coordinator John Donovan and Lake will have to make a well-informed decision in a month's time that is fair to everyone. So many questions need to be answered before that first game.

While Lake says he might use more than one guy in the opener, will he actually do that? I don't think so. However, Lake will probably have some quarterback surprises for us in his head-coaching debut.