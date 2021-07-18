Sports Illustrated home
SI Says Expect Consistent Pac-12 Production from UW Commit Germie Bernard

The breakdown on this Husky recruit's game as he bids for All-American recognition.
Germie Bernard is one of the big-name commits of the 2022 University of Washington football recruiting class. A big body for a pass-catcher. A big deal.

A 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver from Nevada, he counts as the first to pledge to the Huskies more than a year ago.

A coveted receiver and designated a 4-star recruit, Bernard remained true to his commitment even after two of his Liberty High School teammates in Henderson, Nevada,, tight end Anthony Jones and defensive tackle Sir Mells, had second thoughts and backed out of their Husky scholarship offers.

Sports Illustrated All-American likes Bernard as one of the best in the country, calling him a potential high-production guy in the Pac-12. 

As SI puts the final touches on its top 199 players, and lists its wide-receiver candidates, here's it's breakdown of Bernard:

We value high floors at SI All-American and there can't be enough said about bigger-bodied targets with polish who can move the chains. It's the essence of an effective and efficient offense and Bernard fits that profile to a tee. He is strong, and strong at the line of scrimmage, with diverse releases and quick hands to combat the press. At the top of the route he plays on a low plane and he can finish contested or otherwise with length and strong hands. The Washington pledge displays ideal body control when adjusting to the football, with comfort over the shoulder, back-shoulder and with awareness along the sidelines complete with mature presentation once the football is secured. Bernard's strengths will only improve once he hits a college program, so expect consistent production in the Pac-12. 

Bernard took an unofficial visit to the UW this summer before he plays his final high school season at Liberty in the Las Vegas suburbs. He's one of the Husky headliners, someone who will be a welcome target for the likes of Dylan Morris and Sam Huard, the quarterbacks for the seasons to come.

Germie Bernard, center, shares a Husky moment with Anthony Jones and Sir Mells, who will play at Texas and Oregon.
