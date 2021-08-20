Sights and Sounds from Husky Fall Practice No. 13

After a week-long absence that will go unexplained, sophomore safety Asa Turner and freshman wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli have returned to fall practice for the University of Washington football team.

On Friday, each player took part in a pads-less workout that served as sort of a walk-through for the coming weekend Fan Fest, which will take place on Saturday, beginning at 10:30 a.m., with a scrimmage to follow from 1 p.m. to 3 — and serve as the final opportunity for media and team followers to watch the team in action before the Montana opener on September 4.

Turner and Racanelli took part in drills, but appeared well down the depth chart.

When asked earlier in the week about their whereabouts, Husky coach Jimmy Lake reiterated that he wouldn't discuss injuries. Considering the global pandemic in place, illnesses likely more accurately described their situations.

The inability to practice no doubt hurt Turner's chances of regaining the strong safety starting spot he held for all four games in 2020. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder also missed a good portion of spring practice with an undisclosed health situation.

He's probably got one week to state his case why he should reclaim his game-opening assignment.

Safety Pins

While the Huskies substituted liberally during the situational scrimmage plays held during Friday's practice, sophomores Cam Williams and Julius Irvin more often than not were the No. 1 safeties. As a true freshman in 2019, Williams started seven games ahead of Turner before relinquishing the job to him. The 6-foot, 200-pounder was a back-up in 2020. Irvin has appeared in eight games over two seasons for the UW, all as a reserve.

Hands Up

With Racanelli having to play his way back into good graces, Jalen McMillan out with a hand or thumb injury and Terrell Bynum possibly resting and sitting out scrimmage plays, the Huskies largely went with the receiving trio of Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk and Taj Davis. Of this group, Polk started seven games as a true freshman at Texas Tech and caught 28 passes for 264 yards and 2 scores while Ondunze started one game as a UW true freshman last fall and caught 6 passes for 72 yards, while Davis opted out and has yet to play in a Husky game.

Husky Handymen

The Huskies have the potential to really cross up opponents when they put Michigan transfer wide receiver Giles Jackson, running back Richard Newton and quarterback Dylan Morris on the field together. Jackson ran the ball 12 times and scored once as a rusher for his Big Ten team. Newton can work out of a direct snap in the Wildcat formation and he threw a touchdown pass for the UW in 2019. Morris is capable of catching passes.

Hall Pass

UW receivers use a passing machine that fires bullet-like balls at them, making these guys react to difficult angles to catch passes or get nailed. Among his teammates putting in their work with this robotic quarterback, starting outside linebacker Ryan Bowman got in line for a lark and snared 2 of 2 footballs fired at him. He did this without a helmet on, which was a courageous or foolhardy move on his part.

Just for Kicks

As the Huskies practiced their kicking game, only players with No. 22 jerseys on supplied returns. Cornerback Trent McDuffie hauled in the punts, while running back Cam Davis returned kickoffs. Curiously, Giles Jackson, who supplied 95- and 97-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns at Michigan wasn't asked to pull this duty.

Second String

Colorado transfer quarterback Patrick O'Brien, who pulls most of the second-unit snaps, was in uniform but didn't come out with a helmet, thus he didn't call any plays, enabling true freshman to the back-up for the morning session. Huard's father, Damon, a former UW and NFL quarterback, was among the practice spectators.

Big Arm

Zion Tupuola-Fetui, the All-America candidate at outside linebacker recovering from Achilles tendon surgery, spent a good stretch of practice on the sideline heaving 50-yard passes to medically retired OLB Laiatu Latu. ZTF showed off a strong arm, throwing on the run at times.

Job Share

Redshirt freshman Julius Buelow continued to take the most snaps at No. 1 left guard, occasionally giving way to redshirt freshman Nate Kalepo, while returning starter Ulumoo Ale worked with the second unit.

All Better Now

Promising true freshman defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa, after missing a few practices with a foot problem, returned to duty on Friday without any apparent issues or limitations.

At This Point

Starting quarterback Dylan Morris continued to look sharp in fall camp, throwing touchdown passes of 15 and 11 yards to wide receiver Taj Davis and tight end Cade Otton, respectively, during the situational play. He beat safety Cam Williams on the throw to Otton.

