Sights and Sounds of Fall Practice No. 4

While the receivers put on a big show in Monday's fall practice, the University of Washington running backs weren't completely overshadowed over the course of the two hours. They had their moments, too.

For instance, Jay'Veon Sunday never strays far from the spotlight.

Midway through the workout, the always attention-getting freshman from Waco, Texas, got into it with freshman cornerback Jacobe Covington after a big-collision running play went out of bounds and the physicality didn't end right away.

Sunday took exception to Covington's continued aggressiveness and pushed back, and soon others such 6-foot-6, 365-pound offensive guard Ulomoo Ale and fellow running back Richard Newton joined in the typical practice mix-up.

A short time later, senior Sean McGrew, freshman Sam Adams and Newton each came up to Sunday and shook his hand, as if he glowingly passed a test of courage.

"It was cool to see Jay'Veon and Jacobe Covington go at it on the sideline," McGrew said. "They both went heads-up. Obviously, it was a full-speed play and big contact. Honestly, it's something we live for as football players. It's mano on mano, getting after it and competing. We all get hyped when something like that happens."

Moments before all that, the fun-loving Sunday and Adams had been bopping to the music in unison while standing on the sideline, waiting for their names to be called.

Rich got Richer

Newton, when he wasn't officiating on Sunday's tussle, showed once again why he's the leading candidate to start at running back this season.

The 6-foot, 215-pounder from Lancaster, California, burst through the line and raced 65 yards for a touchdown in Monday's workout.

Safety Clip

Makell Esteen, a freshman safety from Hawthorne, California, had a difficult practice. He came up limping midway through the activity, but pressed on. On a long pass near the end, he went up in the air on pass coverage and came down hard. He laid on the ground, attended to by a couple of trainers, before climbing to his feet.

Off Key

Backup place-kicker Tim Horn has had a rough go in fall camp, missing a chip-shot field goal on Sunday and another on Monday. In the more recent misfire, he shanked the ball hard left.

