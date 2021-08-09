Sights and Sounds of Husky Fall Practice No. 3

Lineups are starting to take shape, but a number of jobs remain available and are in competition.

Still in shorts and a limited amount of pads, the University of Washington football team sent its first-unit defense up against the No. 1 offense at the end of Sunday's practice, which was the third session held and the first welcoming a smattering of fans.

While these lineups are subject to change almost daily, here's what everyone saw in terms of personnel.

Quarterback Dylan Morris called the huddle and was surrounded by all five returning offensive-line starters, his favorite receiver in tight end Cade Otton, a second tight end in Jack Westover used as an H back, and wideouts Terrell Bynum and Rome Odunze.

Richard Newton, in the most watched position battle on this side of the ball, drew the first snaps at running back.

Morris, while completing 4 of 6 passes on the opening drive, including a pair to Otton, directed his unit 67 yards in 11 plays for a Peyton Henry field goal.

Once the second-team offense took the field, the Husky coaching staff couldn't resist trying a fly sweep with speedy Michigan transfer Giles Jackson. He picked up 5 yards.

Defense, however, is where all the big change is coming.

While the middle of the stop unit remains untouched at each layer from the season-ending Stanford game in 2020 — it has Tuli Letuligasenoa and Taki Taimani up front, Eddie Ulofoshio and Jackson Sirmon at inside backers and Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon at the cornerbacks -- returnee Ryan Bowman opened at outside linebacker with Bralen Trice, and Oklahoma transfer Bookie Radley Hiles stepped in at nickelback.

Trice, a redshirt freshman who opted out last season, is competing with returning freshmen Sav'ell Smalls and Cooper McDonald for the OLB spot normally manned by Zion Tupuola-Fetui, out with an Achilles injury but expected back during the regular season.

If it's not running back, the Huskies safety slots will bring the most competitive position battles in the weeks ahead. Sophomores Cam Williams and Julius Irvin opened in the back row on Sunday. Sophomores Asa Turner and Dominique Hampton pulled second-unit duty and aren't far behind.

"Julius is a real physical kid," defensive coordinator Bob Gregory said. "He's very passionate about football, as well. It's his total understanding of the defense. ... Like I feel real comfortable in what I'm doing."

Dan the Man

Daniel Heimuli, a redshirt freshman inside linebacker who once chose the UW over Alabama but has been slow to move up the depth chart, has shown some growth since fall camp began. For him, it's always been the mental side of his position that's held him back, of making his proper reads.

"Daniel has taken a major step," Gregory said. "He's had three really good practices in a row. He's a physical player. He's reacted well. I feel very good about Daniel right now."

Head Above Water

One of the more amusing scenes from Sunday's workout was Williams and Turner sharing a water bottle. The former took some big gulps on the warm day. As for Turner, who resembles a grunge rocker with his long tresses and goatee, he poured the water on his hair and then took a hand rinse to it.

Splitting More Hairs

Defensive tackle Draco Bynum, who sported shoulder-length hair throughout spring practice and then got injured, now wears its noticeably short in fall camp, proving to be a coiffed man for all seasons as he's regained his health.

Grand Theft

Veteran quarterbacks Morris and Patrick O'Brien each served up scrimmage interceptions. Trying to hit Odunze on sideline, Morris got picked by Cam Williams, who came a long way to steal the ball and just get his feet down before heading out of bounds. O'Brien beat Asa Turner with a 42-yard heave to Texas Tech transfer Ja'Lynn Polk before throwing one directly to Texas A&M outside linebacker Jeremiah Martin, who then punted the ball in celebration and launched a towering kick.

