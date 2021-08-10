Sights and Sounds of UW Fall Practice No. 5

Former players who showed up to catch a glimpse of the University of Washington's fall football camp on Tuesday morning were Mark Bruener, Mark Pritchard and James Clifford.

Bruener, an NFL-bound tight end in 1991-94, and Pritchard, a walk-on inside linebacker in 1982-83, both came to the Huskies from Aberdeen High School and have sons on the team.

Carson Bruener is a freshman from Redmond, Washington, who plays inside linebacker, while David Pritchard is a sophomore walk-on wide receiver from Renton, Washington.

Clifford, who led the Pac-10 in tackles in 1989 as a sophomore and teamed with the older Bruener on the UW's 1991 national championship team, made a long overdue visit to Husky practice.

He doesn't live far from the UW, but he's the strength and conditioning coach for the Seattle Mariners after giving pro baseball a try. He doesn't have any sons, just three daughters, two of which attend the University of Arizona.

"Jimmy reached out," said Clifford, referring to Lake, the UW coach. "He's been good about that kind of thing with former players. I'm going to come out more."

Considering what he does for a living, Clifford still looked fit and could maybe hit a few guys if he was so encouraged.

Jaxson in Action

After missing Monday's practice for reasons unexplained, offensive tackle and All-America candidate Jaxson Kirkland returned the following day with no limitations and took part in everything.

First Up

The first to show up for Tuesday's practice was true freshman outside linebacker Jake Jennings from Gig Harbor High School, a fall addition to the roster. He was hitting a blocking sled as the rest of the began to trickle into the practice field.

New Role

After moving from defensive-line coach to outside linebackers, Ikaika Malloe acknowledged there was an adjustment period for him at practice. But he's got a good routine going now. "I feel comfortable at practice, teaching what I teach," he said.

On Lead Guitar

As Thin Lizzy's "The Boys Are Back in Town" blared over the practice facility music system, sophomore running back Richard Newton enthusiastically played along with his air guitar.

Doing Laundry

Freshman wide receiver Rome Odunze again wore his mesh laundry bag over his helmet at the beginning of practice for the second consecutive day. A school official maintains there is nothing strategic or play-enhancing to this equiipment choice.

Temper Tantrum

For the second day in a row, freshman cornerback Jacobe Covington got into a row with the offense, this time pulling the helmet off freshman receiver Taj Davis and getting shoved from all directions. Amazing was freshman offensive tackle Julius Buelow getting pushed and landing on his back. He carries a 6-foot-8, 330-pound frame.

Play of the Day

Showing his exceptional anticipatory skills, Oklahoma transfer Bookie Radley-Hiles read quarterback Sam Huard's moves all the way, made a break on the pass and came up with a diving interception that did a lot to excite his defensive teammates.

Food for Thought

Sophomore defensive tackle Taki Taimani, who goes 6-foot-2 and 330 pounds, rooms with 6-foot-6, 365-pound offensive guard Ulumoo Ale, which prompted the question: "What's in your refrigerator?" To which Taimani replied, "Nothing." No kidding.

