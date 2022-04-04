Sights and Sounds of UW Spring Practice No. 3

As Seattle turned from sunny to blustery in a matter of a few Monday morning minutes, the University of Washington football team detoured to the enclosed comfort of the Dempsey Center for practice.

Four garage doors were left open, keeping it chilly inside, but the wind sweeping through the city with great velocity at times wasn't a problem.

For spring practice No. 3, the Huskies also pulled on their shoulder pads, but they didn't hit anyone, at least the first hour, delivering blows only to assorted pads and blocking sleds.

New coach Kalen DeBoer chooses to install his offense and run most plays after he has media members exit practice at the halfway point, but the Huskies rattled off eight rapid-fire snaps for all eyes to see.

These were specifically designed to pick up 10 yards a pop. These were up-tempo snaps meant to put a defense on its heels. They were also something of a coming-out party for a little-used player.

While the No. 1 offense was guided by returning starting quarterback Dylan Morris and interspersed with veterans throughout, redshirt freshman walk-on Camden Sirmon lined up at tailback.

He carried the ball on the first play. He caught a pass on the second snap. He hauled in another Morris toss on the fourth play.

Again, that's Cam Sirmon, the former UW quarterback, not to be confused with Jackson or Jacob Sirmon.

Those are his cousins.

They're former Husky scholarship football players who each transferred out and now suit up at linebacker for California and at quarterback for Northern Colorado, respectively.

This younger Sirmon has stayed put, determined to show he belongs.

With the Huskies down four scholarship running backs this spring because of injury or illness, he changed positions. He might be little more than what translates to an Academy Awards seat-filler. Or maybe not.

This Sirmon is much thicker than he was as a signal-caller. He's just as quick as he's always been, a talent that got him on the field last season for a scrimmage play and some special-teams action in the Apple Cup against Washington State. He can only hope to somwhat resemble former Cougar tailback Max Borghi going forward.

For now, the 6-foot, 190-pounder, who played his high school football in Wenatchee, Washington, and Missoula, Montana, is someone who wants to be taken seriously.

Whether he carries or catches the ball much when the others return is uncertain, but it's a good bet DeBoer will try to find a role for Sirmon somewhere in his spread offense.

Defensive Starters

In that opening series, the No. 1 Husky defense consisted of a front four of Jeremiah Martin, Tuli Letuligasenoa, Kuao Peihopa and Bralen Trice. Carson Bruener and Alphonzo Tuputala lined up as inside linebackers. The secondary consisted of Mishael Powell and Jordan Perryman at cornerbacks, Alex Cook and Asa Turner at safeties, and Dom Hampton at the hybrid Husky position.

Disabled List

All-Pac-12 offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, still awaiting NCAA approval on his request to play a sixth season, came to practice in a jersey, shorts and a protective boot. He worked out in a far corner, riding an exercise bike and whipping heavy ropes. He was joined in this activity by injured running backs Richard Newton and Cam Davis, and defensive tackle Faatui Tuitele. Caleb Berry, out after a bout with COVID, watched from the sideline.

Star Search

Former UW cornerback Trent McDuffie, preparing for the NFL draft, watched practice while wearing a heavy parka. Spotting him, DeBoer came over and gave him a hug as if they had been player and coach. The new coach has made it a point to greet old players as warmly as possible, to make them feel wanted in the program.

First One Done

As practice came to an end, DeBoer was the first one out the door, running all the way from the Dempsey Center to his football offices. "I've got an 11 o'clock meeting," he said.

