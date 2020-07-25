HuskyMaven
Tre Simmons and Brandon Roy Have Always Celebrated Together

Dan Raley

Everyone thought Brandon Roy and Nate Robinson were tied at the hip when they brought University of Washington basketball back to prominence and became NBA first-round draft picks.

There was Roy and Will Conroy, who shared those lyrical last names that made them sound like brothers, plus they spent time as teammates at Garfield High and with the Huskies.

Then there was Roy and Jamal Crawford, Seattle basketball legends who admired each other's games and texted each other back and forth in the aftermath of their NBA 50-point outings.

Turns out there was another connection that ran much deeper than the surface showed: Brandon Roy and Tre Simmons.

They played together at Garfield and at Washington, and they coached together this past season at Garfield. One more thing — their birthdays fall on back-to-back days, with Tre celebrating his 38th today after Brandon turned 36 on Thursday, as the UW noted each day ons social media.

When we last saw Simmons, he was a Garfield assistant coach sharing in a state championship in March as part of Roy's coaching staff. 

A successful overseas pro basketball player for more than a decade, Tre spoke earnestly about moving up to the college ranks as a coach sometime soon, as shown in the video. 

"Nothing new so far," Simmons said in a text on Friday. "I think something will shake real soon!"

At Washington, he was a superb 3-point shooter for a pair of seasons, a talent the current Huskies teams have been lacking in recent seasons. If only they could uncover another year of eligibility for him.

Simmons might be 38, but the shot's still there.

