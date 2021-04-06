Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Spring Football Begins Wednesday, Fans Invited to 10 Practices

The Huskies, after missing out last year, will take part in 15 practices, including the Spring Game.
Husky Stadium was empty on Monday.

Quiet.

Lonely.

For the next month, though, it will be filled with football activity and — to a limited amount — fans.

Beginning on Wednesday morning at 8:30, the University of Washington will hold 15 two-hour practices, which include the May 1 spring game.

The school plans to open up 10 of these workouts to a restricted number of Husky followers who sign up beforehand, meet required COVID-19 protocols and agree to sit in reserved seating.

Beginning Saturday morning, they can come out and see if touted freshman quarterback Sam Huard is as good as advertised right off the bat.

Whether junior running back Richard Newton is back in good standing with the coaching staff. 

How Oklahoma transfer Bookie Radley-Hiles fits into a new secondary.

To be considered for practice inclusion, UW fans need to complete this RSVP Form.

People must register in advance one week at a time, will receive emailed tickets after they've been registered and must pay for parking in lot E18.

Practices available for viewing include the following: 

Saturday, April 10 – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14 – 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Friday, April 16 – 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, April 17 – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21 – 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Friday, April 23 – 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, April 24 – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 28 – 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Friday, April 30 – 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, May 1 – Spring Game, 12 noon

This marks the UW's first spring practice in two years, with the pandemic preventing any team activities a year ago. 

