Stepping on the Scale with the Shrinking yet Progressing Ulumoo Ale

One of the telling things about a new University of Washington football staff is how these coaches view things differently from the old ones.

One of the first orders of business for Kalen DeBoer's guys is they determined Ulumoo Ale was a defensive tackle, not an offensive guard.

They also envisioned him a lot smaller and, as fall camp proceeds, the 6-foot-6 Ale reports that he weighs a svelte 333 pounds — down from his Husky high of 368, which made him the Pac-12's second-heaviest player two years ago.

"They did a great job of making me drop," the big man said of the conditioning staff. "Not all at once. In sequences."

Through three fall practices, Ale has run with the No. 1 defense each day, first sharing the line with fellow junior Tuli Letuligasenoa and then redshirt freshman Kuao Peihopa once Letuligasenoa got a little banged up.

He says spring football was for adjusting to the position change and practice now is for refining what he's learned and getting comfortable with this new role.

"The guys let me play my own game," Ale said. "Obviously, I don't know what it is yet. I'm still figuring that out. I'm adding more weapons to the tool box every day."

An extra bonus for this big man is his Fife High School teammate, 6-foot-4, 275-pound Sekai Afoa-Asoau, is now a Husky edge rusher after transferring in from two-year College of San Mateo in the San Francisco area.

They could be sharing the huddle and playing side by side on defense this season, something they last did five years ago.

"I'm just happy for him that he gets to come home," Ale said.

The same could be said about this smaller man named Ulumoo.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven